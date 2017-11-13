Monday 13 November 2017, 02:48PM

It may not impress some tourists, but Vachira Phuket Hospital is the island's leading government hospital provided by the Thai Ministry of Heath with one key objective: to provide medical care to Thais. Photo: The Phuket News / file

I saw this story on the Australian news (click here) and thought it grossly one sided and uninformed. I wrote to the news channel to try to give them a more unbiased view of the Vachira hospital. Please see my email below of my opinion of their biased reporting:

Although I sympathise with the lady who had the accident, I think what was reported regarding the Vachira Phuket Hospital to be grossly exaggerated.

I too had a motorcycle accident in Phuket a few months ago. I was taken to the same hospital and received excellent medical attention for the four days I was in the hospital. The wards are old, yes, but not filthy. This is after all a public funded hospital and is used mainly by Thai people.

There are no doctor’s surgeries in Thailand so the local Thais use the hospitals for any ailments and problems that we in Australia would normally see our GP for. In that respect obviously the government hospitals are very busy and the medical staff overworked.

These hospitals are there for the Thai people and I think its fantastic that they take foreigners who are sick or have accidents and treat them because they do not have or have invalidated their travel insurance by not checking what and what they are not insured for.

I am sure Ms Liddle did not also check that she needed a motorcycle licence to drive a motorbike in Thailand not a car driving licence like most tourists who flock here every year and rent motorcycles. Her insurance would not have been valid any way if she was driving on a car licence.

There are plenty of excellent private hospitals in Phuket if she is not happy with the Vachira hospital.

From the video I saw she was veering over the white lines and did not look like a confident rider. She probably has never driven a motorcycle in her life before even on the relatively safe roads in Australia. Yet she rents a motorcycle in one of the most notorious countries in the world for traffic accidents and thinks everything will be fine. She was lucky as many tourists die in Thailand every year from traffic accidents.

I was in the hospital for four days and had to return on five occasions to have stitches removed, X-rays and dressings changed. In all of that time I never saw one animal in the hospital or the grounds.

As for rats, it insults the hospital and the staff to suggest that large rats are rampant within the hospital.

I might add that I was not even charged any money by the hospital for the treatment I received while staying in the hospital or for any aftercare.

All of the doctors speak good English and are mostly trained in Western countries. The nurses as is with most nursing staff anywhere in the world are caring and attentive.

Apart from the hospital being a little old I can compare the treatment I received there with any treatment I have received in Australian hospitals.

It is wrong for Ms Liddle’s family to belittle and insult the hospital and their staff to gain sympathy from people at home. I know she needs to get home as soon as possible but running down a fine hospital and medical staff is not the way to go about it.

It seems to me that people come to Thailand to holiday and as soon as they have a problem they blame everything on the Thai people or Thailand. Then after not reading the “Small Print” expect the Australian Government or the Australian people through crowdfunding to bail them out.

Gerald Hogg,

Australia

Note: The email above was recieved by The Phuket News on Saturday (Nov 11), though The Phuket News received express permission to publish the email only today (Nov 13).