Open your heart Charity by Lions Phuket Pearl

Start From: Saturday 30 June 2018, 06:00PM to Saturday 30 June 2018, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We would like to invite you to join us by sponsoring to join this Charity Dinner by chef Pascal Geudin -Professional chef from France. Needy students scholarships has always been our focus as we know that funds must be there to ensure that learning will not stop and this is why we need your help! On Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 6 P.M. to 10.30 P.M, resiter at 5:30pm. At La Boucherie Restaurant, Chalong, Phuket. For ticket requirement (Thai-English) please contact Sara Nattaporn 084-745-4497 For your convenience payment, please transfer to Lions Club of Phuket Pearl. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co.,Ltd. Saving Account no 633-2-11903-4 Chaofa Road Branch, Phuket City.