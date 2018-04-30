Open House Jumping Xgames

Start From: Sunday 27 May 2018, 10:00AM
to Sunday 27 May 2018, 05:00PM
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Sun.
10am jumping, 11am-12pm Pony ride for kids, 3pm Cowboy Xgames, 4-5pm Pony ride for kids and 5pm horse show. Food truck. Drinks for a fun family event.
