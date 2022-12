Oodles of Noodles!

Start From: Tuesday 27 December 2022, 06:00PM to Tuesday 31 January 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join our authentic Thai Noodle Soup night. Select your favourite noodles, and choose from various soup flavours, beef, pork, chicken, prawn, or fish balls, along with delicious condiments. Every Tuesday at Firefly from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Priced at THB 450 ++ per person Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/A0GRjHF