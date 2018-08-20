PHUKET: ONYX Hospitality Group executives led by Italthai Group Chief Executive Officer Yuthachai Charanachitta last week joined a ceremony to commemorate the ‘topping off’ of 255-room OZO Phuket hotel under construction at Kata, on Phuket’s southwest coast.

tourismconstruction

By The Phuket News

Monday 20 August 2018, 10:59AM

‘Topping off’ Onyx’s OZO Phuket (from left): Pierre Andre Pelletier, Regional Vice President Operations, South Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives, ONYX Hospitality Group; Yuthachai Charanachitta, Group CEO of Italthai Group; and Douglas Martell, President & CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group.

Currently under development at a prime location a short walk from the Kata beachfront, the hotel is scheduled to open at a date yet to be announced next year.

The hotel will offer guest rooms specifically designed for enhanced sleep, smart connectivity of personal devices in rooms and public areas and curated destination tips by team members who know the locality well.

The hotel will also feature OZO’s signature EAT all-day dining restaurant best known for energizing breakfasts, the EAT2Go grab-and-go deli, TONE fitness centre and TALK meeting rooms. A unique highlight of OZO Phuket is its two separate pools – an activity pool designed for kids adjacent to a free-form main pool.

In announcing the OZO Phuket in November last year, Douglas Martell, President and CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, told Travel-Weekly Asia, “Capping off an eventful year of hotel openings and new deal agreements across several Asian countries, we are proud to announce this new development in a prime destination within our home base of Thailand.

“This new hotel will complement our flagship Amari Phuket, which has been relaunched following extensive renovations and the introduction of an all-suites Ocean Wing. We look forward to offering travellers more options with our two distinct brands present on the island.” (See story here.)

With plans for a number of milestone openings in 2018, including the company’s first hotel in Vietnam, Ozo Hoi An, and the entry of the flagship Amari brand to Laos with Amari Vang Vieng, Onyx also has a strategic plan of opening 99 hotels across the Asia-Pacific region by 2024.

While international expansion is a key priority, Onyx continues to enhance its existing products, including a US$100-million investment in the redevelopment of Amari Pattaya. Set for completion in 2019, the site will incorporate a new Ozo hotel and the new premium Amari Pattaya Ocean Suites, adjacent to the Amari Pattaya Ocean Tower, which is currently being renovated, reported HotelBusiness.com. (See story here.)

In addition, Onyx has entered an agreement with United Kingdom-based Yoo Hotels & Resorts to manage and further develop Yoo Collection and Yoo2 hotels across Asia. The first Yoo Asia hotels to be developed will be in Phuket, Thailand, and Bali, Indonesia; both are scheduled to open in 2019, the report noted.

“It’s been another highlight year for Onyx Hospitality Group. We are delighted with the continued progress of our strategic expansion plan to take our hotels beyond Thailand across the Asia-Pacific region, with particular focus on our flagship Amari brand, which now has presence in Sri Lanka, China and Malaysia,” Mr Martell said

“An important milestone in 2018 will be introducing our midscale brand Ozo to Vietnam, and we are eager to see the response in the market, following its success in destinations such as Hong Kong and Koh Samui. We will also have key news to share in the months to come, as we prepare to enter the Australian market with Shama Luxe Aurora Melbourne Central, opening in 2019.”