Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Only urgent matters will allow passage onto island: Phuket Police Chief

Only urgent matters will allow passage onto island: Phuket Police Chief

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has warned that only people attending to “urgent matters” are being allowed onto the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtransportpolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Sunday 17 May 2020, 02:29PM

A waits to be screened at the Phuket Check Point. Photo: PR Phuket

A waits to be screened at the Phuket Check Point. Photo: PR Phuket

“I want to make it clear that only people with urgent matters to address will be allowed onto the island. Arrivals will be subjected to strict inspection.” he told The Phuket News.

“If there is no need [to enter Phuket], they will not be allowed to travel into the area. So please register through the [PhuketSmartCheck-in] app first,” Maj Gen Rungrote said.

“Once people have submitted the application through the app, they should be able to check whether they have been approved the next day,” he added.

Maj Gen Rungrote urged people denied entry into Phuket to be calm and patient.

QSI International School Phuket

“If people have not been allowed to enter the province, that means their reason to come in is not necessary. So I want them to calm down and wait for a while until the Cabinet announces [that entry is permitted].

“Please wait, everyone is waiting,” he said.

As of yesterday, according to the PhuketSmartCheck-in app, the number of people registered as living in Phuket who were allowed back onto the island from May 3-15 totalled 14,245.

In total, 28,490 people have registered their intent to come back to Phuket, the app also revealed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man wanted for opening fire on ex-wife’s house in Thepkrasattri
Phuket marks week without new COVID cases reported
More restrictions eased as ‘Phase 2’ of lifting lockdown begins
Inbound international passenger flight ban extended to June 30
More than 20k people have left Phuket, police app confirms
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains at 224
Private sector hails move to reopen malls
Phi Phi mass cleanup campaign brings island community together
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Malls, gyms to reopen! Airport to stay closed? Death sentence over fatal beating! || May 15
Police yet to file charges for Phuket Zoo claims
Shopping centres to reopen Sunday, shorter curfew hours
Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again
With zero new COVID cases, Phuket officials maintain total remains 224
Tourism to lead Phuket’s way out of COVID crisis, reports C9 Hotelworks Phuket Economic Overview Report
Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

 

Phuket community
More than 20k people have left Phuket, police app confirms

In 4-1/2 months Phuket has only had 3 deaths from COVID. We've had just 224 confirmed cases in t...(Read More)

Private sector hails move to reopen malls

Who cares... I will not visit any venue as long as I have to wear a silly face-mask... waiting to le...(Read More)

More than 20k people have left Phuket, police app confirms

I was being sarcastic as to the owner jumping up and down with joy. Of course 'officials' ha...(Read More)

More than 20k people have left Phuket, police app confirms

Well, considering there is a dearth of tourists on the island it would be reasonable to assume that ...(Read More)

Private sector hails move to reopen malls

Duh...how lame is this story?..."business is happy because they can go back to business!" ...(Read More)

Police yet to file charges for Phuket Zoo claims

This is ridiculous. Land of absurd...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

What has an article in an obscure publication have to do with the comments of Mr Dhanin and Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Sandbar seems to me it is the first time in your live you heard or read about flu is existing. let m...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

Indeed not a nice act from the boy ! And now we take a look at the very same woman involved and com...(Read More)

Police yet to file charges for Phuket Zoo claims

My guess is that Can O' Worms stays sealed. The bail however.. I'd be interested in if that ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 