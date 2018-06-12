VOLLEYBALL: Thailand begin the final preliminary round of the inaugural FIVB Women’s Nations League today (June 12).

Tuesday 12 June 2018, 11:23AM

Thai players discuss plans during a recent match. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Still reeling from their defeats in the home legs, the Thai team take on hosts Italy at PalaSele arena in Eboli while Brazil face Belgium in the other Pool 19 game earlier in the day.

Thailand hope to bounce back from a disappointing third and fourth weeks where they lost all six games on their home courts in Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Thai team have nothing left to play for as they are placed 15th in the 16-team standings after two wins and 10 losses so far and have no chance of qualifying for the final round. The top-five teams from the league rounds will join hosts China in the June 27-July 1 final round in Nanjing.

However, Italy (7-5), who are sixth with 21 points, will hope the results go their way this week as they look to push for the fifth and final spot, currently occupied by the Netherlands (9-3), who have 26 points.

The Netherlands face Turkey, China and hosts Germany in Pool 17 in Stuttgart this week.

The United States, who beat Russia, Brazil and China in Jiangmen last week, top the table with 34 points from 11 wins and one loss. Brazil (10-2) are second on 28 points while Serbia (9-3) and Turkey (9-3), both on 28 points, are third and fourth respectively.

The 2018 FIVB Women’s Nations League, a new annual international tournament contested by 16 teams, has replaced the World Grand Prix.

