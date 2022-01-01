BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Only four injured in New Year road accidents, report Phuket officials

PHUKET: According to Phuket officials, only four people have been injured in road accidents on the island since the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year began at midnight on Tuesday.

transportSafetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 January 2022, 10:50AM

The report posted online last night. Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

The report posted online last night. Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

The latest report, posted 6:13pm last night, marked two people injured in two accidents on Day 2 of the campaign, from midnight Wednesday night to midnight Thursday night (00:01am - 00:59pm Dec 30).

The report marks two accidents, one in Thalang and one in Kathu, with two “Injured (admit)” cases. The report is marked that only people admitted to hospital for injuries are counted as “injured” for the purposes of the report.

Both accidents were caused by motorcycles being driven with risky behaviors The two cases involved the riders speeding over the speed limit, said the report.

The two accidents and two injuries brought the total tally for the campaign so far to four people injured in four accidents, the report added.

The report is clearly marked in red saying, “No deaths”.

The report issued last night was posted by Radio Thailand Phuket.

Both the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) and the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention & MItigation (DDPM-Phuket), which is the agency responsible for providing the reports each day, have not posted any of their own any reports about the Seven Days campaign so far this year.

The Radio Thailand Phuket report noted that the information was released by Phuket Governor Pichet Panapong at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9am yesterday.

C and C Marine

Present at the meeting was DDPM-Phuket Chief Udomporn Kan.

“All sectors should focus on workers at all 11 [main] checkpoints to be strict with people and tourists in compliance with 10 main traffic laws,” Vice Governor Pichet said, according to the report.

“We request that the law be enforced on those who still violate, namely arrest, fines, and have serious penalties to reduce accidents especially in the story of drunk driving not wearing a helmet,” he said.

However, unlike previous years, police and local officials this year have not released any reports about the number of people caught and fined for traffic violations during the campaign.

Vice Governor Pichet also asked the Phuket Highways office to have its officers responsible for road construction projects to ensure illuminated traffic signs are clearly visible and to take action to fix roads that are at risk in order to reduce the factors of accidents, said the report.

According to the Thailand Road Safety Commission (ThaiRSC), 35 people have died and 1,583 people have been injured in road accidents throughout the country since the New Year began at midnight last night.

According to ThaiRSC, Phuket closed out 2021 with 71 people killed and 13,076 people injured in road accidents on the isladn during the year.

