Only days to go until ACST 50th Anniversary Tournament

CRICKET: The Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) celebrate their 50th Anniversary Tournament with the fun starting from Thursday (Nov 15) as the competing teams assemble in Northern Thailand.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 November 2018, 10:20AM

The Siam International Cricket Sevens is being held at the Gymkhana Club in Chiang Mai. Photo: Supplied

The Siam International Cricket Sevens is being held at the Gymkhana Club in Chiang Mai, with play taking place between Friday (Nov 16) and Sunday (Nov 18).

Participants from as far afield as India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, England, Singapore, Malaysia, and China are travelling to take part with Thai based players and officials, including youngsters connected to hosts Lanna CC and the Chiang Mai Schools Cricket Association (CMSCA).

The event will be raising money for the CMSCA to assist with the continued development of young cricketers in the area. Previous beneficiaries of the scheme have recently represented Thailand in the South East Asia Games.

ACST Chairman, Michael ‘Cat’ Maher is in eager anticipation of the forthcoming tournament.

“The ACST is extremely proud to have reached the not insignificant milestone of 50 tournaments. There has been lots of hard work, but amazing memories and friendships made along the way. It is tremendous that we are celebrating what will be a fantastic event at the marvellous Gymkhana Ground in a city close to so many of our hearts. I’d like to offer my sincerest thanks to all at our hosts, Lanna CC and our generous sponsors. We’ve got a wonderful range of teams and officials attending. The stage is set and I can’t wait!”

For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481. www.cricketsixes.com www.siamsevens.com

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes Twitter: @sixescricket

 

 

