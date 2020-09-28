Oak Maedow Phuket
Onlookers to child beating face action

Onlookers to child beating face action

THAILAND: The Office of the Private Education Commission (Opec) will today (Sept 28) ask executives at the privately-run Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School to take legal action against staff members who watched a teacher beat young children but did nothing to stop it.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 September 2020, 09:58AM

An image from a video shows a teacher pushing a 3-year-old to the floor in the presence of other staff at the privately run Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Sept 23. Photo: Bangkok Post

An image from a video shows a teacher pushing a 3-year-old to the floor in the presence of other staff at the privately run Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Sept 23. Photo: Bangkok Post

Opec Secretary-General Attapon Truektrong yesterday raised questions about the school’s punishment for the teacher, saying a reprimand was not adequate.

He also said assistant teachers turning a blind eye to the incident was as bad as actually committing the offence themselves.

Mr Attapon later said he was told the teacher had been fired.

He said the woman accused of beating the children had no teaching licence but the school hired her anyway.

Opec would also consider whether the school’s tuition was too expensive and whether its English programme for nursery students complied with regulations, Mr Attapon said.

Tuition at Sarasas Withaed Ratchaphruek is reportedly over B100,000 per semester.

Last week, several videos were widely shared online showing different occasions on which a woman is seen assaulting kindergarten 1 pupils at the school.

Angry parents went to the school and confronted the woman in the videos, identified as Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong, on Sept 25.

She later filed a complaint with police against the parents.

School officials have met the parents and are providing legal assistance to families taking action against the accused teacher.

Parents have also lodged complaints with local police against her. Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan will today meet parents of the students in Khru Jum’s case at the ministry.

Violence against children contravenes the constitution, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Early Childhood Development Act, said Prakairat Tonthirawong, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

Ms Prakairat said the Ministry of Education should strive to prevent violence against students with appropriate methods such as training for teachers on developmental psychology.

A Facebook page called “Social Hunter. Reborn” reported that an elementary school teacher of the same school had hit students from her class with a long-handled dustpan. Further details were not available.

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

Wait a minute....Isn't the hotel the meeting was held at built on the side of a cliff? Isn't...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Foot what Lala suggested was impossible. You should know that you need to have 800,000 baht in a Tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

Lol. It seems to be my main comment these days. Well done for speaking openly and honestly. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

I guess I overpaid! When I arrived back in March with an admittedly roughed up looking passport, I w...(Read More)

Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

I am living in Phuket. Terrible to see what has happened to the place. Lives destroyed. And it is on...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

It had 32 terrible reviews. All by Mr Barnes?...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

Kurt is right.This incident we can read about soon all over the Internet. Another example how they t...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Foot Kurt's comments line up very well with Phuket's reality. He knows very well what i...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

And yes Kurt... I know many people who successfully did it....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Kurt, you are wrong, you can get a Non immigrant O in Thailand. Agent does first a non immi O which ...(Read More)

 

