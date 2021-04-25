Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

BANGKOK: The online system for foreigners to submit their 90-day reports and for landlords to report the presence of foreign tenants is up and running again after being out of action for several months.

immigration

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 25 April 2021, 11:03AM

The online immigration web portal is online, again. Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau deputy commander Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said online reporting is an essential channel to help reduce overcrowding at immigration offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported state news agency NNT. He said those who have to meet the legal requirement for reporting their whereabouts every 90 days now have an option besides showing up in person at provincial immigration offices or sending a form via postal mail. The online system can also reduce travel time and expenses. The Immigration Act also requires landlords to report the presence of any foreign tenants to authorities using the TM30 form within 24 hours of their arrival. They can visit the website or download the “Section 38” app for Android or iOS devices.