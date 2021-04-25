The Phuket News
Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

BANGKOK: The online system for foreigners to submit their 90-day reports and for landlords to report the presence of foreign tenants is up and running again after being out of action for several months.

immigration
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 25 April 2021, 11:03AM

The online immigration web portal is online, again. Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau deputy commander Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said online reporting is an essential channel to help reduce overcrowding at immigration offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported state news agency NNT.

He said those who have to meet the legal requirement for reporting their whereabouts every 90 days now have an option besides showing up in person at provincial immigration offices or sending a form via postal mail. The online system can also reduce travel time and expenses.

The Immigration Act also requires landlords to report the presence of any foreign tenants to authorities using the TM30 form within 24 hours of their arrival. They can visit the website or download the “Section 38” app for Android or iOS devices.

Nasa12 | 25 April 2021 - 14:00:08 

And then the Immigration Thailand pay the fee, to Apple and goggle for have this app open for another year.

CaptainJack69 | 25 April 2021 - 13:34:22 

@Christy:  Unfortunately no. What was dropped was the requirement for the individual to report (TM-28). The landlord is still supposed to report for you (TM-30). Yup, as it was we were supposed to report twice every time we sleep anywhere new, and twice again when we come home.

No one does it of course.

CaptainJack69 | 25 April 2021 - 13:26:32 

Heroes. LOL.

If it's so "essential" why was it down AGAIN in the first place, never mind for sooooo long?

I can think of better changes immigration can make to their draconian requirements if they want to prevent people being forced to gather where they don't want to be. But we all know you can't trust dirty foreigners so their whereabouts need to be carefully tracked a...

Christy Sweet | 25 April 2021 - 12:31:26 

I thought the "Householder" TM-30 requirement had been scrapped as well it should. Beyond harassment when my landlord has to provide a signed copy of my lease, and me trip to Immigration if I happen to stay overnight in a hotel, so I never do.  If  move I'll let them know and they have my phone number to further track me with. All about nickel and diming. What a mistake it was to ret...

 

