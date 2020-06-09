Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Online alcohol pics row blows up again after hundreds fined

Online alcohol pics row blows up again after hundreds fined

THAILAND: The debate over Thailand’s alcohol control law has been rekindled in earnest after hundreds of online users and operators were fined in recent months.

alcohol
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 9 June 2020, 09:05AM

A beer garden in Bangkok in 2013. Photo: Bangkok Post file

A beer garden in Bangkok in 2013. Photo: Bangkok Post file

One Facebook user warned people about posting online about alcohol drinks after he was fined B50,000 in May for posting a photo.

He wrote he was informed of the charge in writing – a letter had been sent to his address linked to his ID with details on when and where he was to give statements to officials.

On that date, he acknowledged the charge and was asked to pay a fine on the spot, with B50,000 the minimum. He was told he could refuse to pay and the case would be taken to court. But from what he knew, nobody took that road.

Thailand has one of the strictest laws on alcohol advertisements. With the proliferation of social media, every­one is at risk even though if they do not intend to sell or distribute alcohol.

Some types of content that could cost B50,000 to B500,000 in fines under Section 32 of the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act are: posting a drink with the brand visible; encouraging people to drink; and posting a beer glass with a brand on it; among many others.

Thai Residential

The Facebook user pointed out all of these depend on the discretion of officials.

Last week, a group of restaurateurs, drinks retailers and craft beer fans submitted a letter to seek help from Move Forward MPs who are on the public health House panel. They claimed some 400 restaurateurs were summonsed because they informed people on social media they had reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown and listed their menus.

One of them claimed he was called because he described a beverage as “well-known”.

“Officials say the word is an exaggeration and the law gives them too much leeway in exercising their discretion. This, as well as a large fine, prevents small operators competing with large ones,” said Supapong Pruenglampu, their representative.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian arrested in Patong for tour-ticket fraud
Government denies phone tracking
Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8
Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn
Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses
Poll shows opinions polarised over Prayut’s first year as PM
Global virus deaths top 400,000 as Latin America infections rise
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures
Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening
Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

 

Phuket community
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Further to my other comment, I will be making sure i follow all rules of social distancing etc while...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Are we missing something in translations here? I'm embarking on my swim tomorrow at a beach wit...(Read More)

B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses

sigh......(Read More)

More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

Is a good news the opening of all these airports, but the second most important of the country is ...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Well,more and more virus scientists believe that 14 days quarantine period is not long enough. It sh...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

I made a mistake.Comment was ment for another article....(Read More)

Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn

I applaud the Immigration going after these criminals. same time I ask the victims, how could you so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Only running water at Surin Beach is from drainage. No toilets, no showers. People eat at mobil res...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

@Garyw007, To look into studies like that of Harvard School of Medicines and think about it is '...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

The mayor of Muang Saen Suk it threatening to close 'his' beach again as visitors don't ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 