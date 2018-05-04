Online A-levels increase access for all

ITS Education Asia, a Hong Kong based school organisation established in 2005, has released the world’s first set of video-based lessons for the globally recognised International A-Level.

Sunday 13 May 2018, 02:00PM

With an entry point of zero cost, students from all backgrounds are now able to gain A-Level qualifications for entry to universities around the world in the following range subjects: Accounting, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, History, Mathematics, Physics and Psychology .

The lessons have been specifically produced for maximum effect online learning by ITS’ professional teaching staff, all of whom have extensive experience in teaching the course to students in the classroom and achieving excellent examination and university entry results.

Every student can now watch 25 sessions of video lessons per unit of A-Level (around 100 to 150 hours in total depending on subject requirements) absolutely free of charge. There are an additional set of five revision videos per unit for those wishing to upgrade.

Registration for free classes is a simple log-in process via the ITS Education Asia website which also includes all the information students need to make informed subject choices depending on their needs and wishes.

Having sampled up to 10 hours of free online A-Level courses, students can explore a comprehensive range of affordable online support packages to suit every need and budget for the remainder of their course, or alternatively continue with just the videos for free.

Other expert support services include personal homework marking and fully live tutorial lessons with individual teachers. The courses bring the A-Level into places where no traditional schools could hope to deliver such a program and to millions around the world wishing to study A-Levels to enter university.

They also overcome quality international education’s biggest barrier to entry – price – by making A-Level classes online more affordable.

ITS co-founder, and Oxford graduate, Danny Harrington explained, “We offer video lessons on demand, access to notes, model answers, access to peer-to-peer forum and a free education planning consultation for a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face tutoring and nothing mare than an internet connection to a simple smartphone, tablet or laptop is needed.”

ITS said its online courses could provide a lifeline for students in a range of different circumstances: Including those with mobility problems; home-schooled students seeking qualified teaching support; those unable to afford overseas boarding schools; those studying the IB, BTEC or other syllabi but wish to improve their academic portfolio and university entrance chances; or those of post-compulsory-school-age who need formal qualifications.

“We have always sought to release students from the cost, time and locational limitations of mainstream education models while still allowing students to gain the qualifications they need to progress in the modern world.

"ITS Education Asia has worked hard and is proud to have devised the very first globally recognised and affordable online A-Level program content for the most popular subjects taken. With this International A-Level project we believe ITS Education Asia has found a way to bring university entry possibilities to millions around the world,” concluded Harrington.

For more information visit: itseducation.asia/online/distance-education.htm