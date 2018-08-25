THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
One tourist dead, two safe after being pulled from Phuket surf

PHUKET: Once tourist has died after being pulled from dangerous surf at Kata Beach yesterday while red flags were flying at the beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 August 2018, 12:02PM

A large group of tourists crowded round as the three tourists were brought to shore. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two other tourists pulled from the surf at the same time are said to be in safe conditions.

At 5pm yesterday (Aug 24), Capt Suwisit Kirirak of the Karon Police was advised that three tourists had been hospitalised after being pulled from the sea at Kata Beach.

Capt Suwisit together with officers from Karon Municipality arrived at the scene to learn that the three tourists had been taken to two hospitals; Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town and the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital.

Red flag warnings were still placed along the beach at the time.

Police reported that Indian tourist Jaskirat Singh Bhullr, 41, has suffered minor injuries but that his compatriot Mani Arora, 32, was unconscious when pulled from the surf and required CPR.

Central Phuket

Mr Bhullr and Mr Arora were both taken to the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital.

A third tourist, Li Gui, 48, from China had been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town accompanied by relatives.

At 7:30pm yesterday, Capt Suwisit was informed by staff at Chalong Hospital that Mr Arora has passed away.

Capt Suwisit has confirmed that an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the true cause of Mr Arora’s death and that the Indian Embassy has been informed of the incident.

 

 

Rich 44 | 27 August 2018 - 22:27:26 

There are color blind folks.
Bad surf should have Skull & Crossbones on the flags, planted near the edge of the sea.

Kurt | 26 August 2018 - 15:05:12 

We should feel sympathy for foreign tourists, never seen sea before, probably a bit culture shock too(?). And red flags? Chinese grown up with red flags, not seen as danger sign. And the look at the relaxed shadow sitting unprofessional volunteer lifeguards also give tourists a false safety feeling.
The whole beach safety thing needs a complete overhaul. The real thing, not just bla-bla.

Shwe | 26 August 2018 - 04:41:55 

I have no sympathy for these arrogant selfish idiots

