PHUKET: Once tourist has died after being pulled from dangerous surf at Kata Beach yesterday while red flags were flying at the beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 August 2018, 12:02PM

A large group of tourists crowded round as the three tourists were brought to shore. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two other tourists pulled from the surf at the same time are said to be in safe conditions.

At 5pm yesterday (Aug 24), Capt Suwisit Kirirak of the Karon Police was advised that three tourists had been hospitalised after being pulled from the sea at Kata Beach.

Capt Suwisit together with officers from Karon Municipality arrived at the scene to learn that the three tourists had been taken to two hospitals; Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town and the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital.

Red flag warnings were still placed along the beach at the time.

Police reported that Indian tourist Jaskirat Singh Bhullr, 41, has suffered minor injuries but that his compatriot Mani Arora, 32, was unconscious when pulled from the surf and required CPR.

Mr Bhullr and Mr Arora were both taken to the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital.

A third tourist, Li Gui, 48, from China had been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town accompanied by relatives.

At 7:30pm yesterday, Capt Suwisit was informed by staff at Chalong Hospital that Mr Arora has passed away.

Capt Suwisit has confirmed that an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the true cause of Mr Arora’s death and that the Indian Embassy has been informed of the incident.