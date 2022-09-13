Tengoku British International School, Phuket
ONE to stage weekly fights at Lumpinee

ONE to stage weekly fights at Lumpinee

MMA: ONE Championship and the Royal Thai Army have announced a partnership to produce a new weekly live show titled “ONE Lumpinee.”

MMAMuay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 September 2022, 11:00AM

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, left, and Lumpinee chief Suchart Dangprapai bump fists at a press conference yesterday (Sept 12).

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, left, and Lumpinee chief Suchart Dangprapai bump fists at a press conference yesterday (Sept 12).

ONE is planning to host 52 live events in Thailand in 2023, with each being broadcast around the world in over 150 countries through ONE’s expansive global media rights partnerships, organisers told a press conference at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium yesterday (Sept 12).

The landmark partnership will help transform Muay Thai and the martial arts ecosystem in Thailand into a global attraction, while establishing Lumpinee Stadium as the “Mecca of Muay Thai” and the premier hub of sports entertainment and tourism in the country through martial arts competitions produced by ONE, reports the Bangkok Post.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said: “ONE Lumpinee will be a landmark partnership between ONE Championship and the Royal Thai Army that will unite and ignite the Muay Thai and martial arts ecosystem in Thailand like never before.”

Gen Suchart Dangprapai, director of the Royal Thai Army Sports Centre, said: “This is a great opportunity to publicise the collaboration between the Royal Thai Army Sports Centre and ONE Championship.

“Chatri will work with us in the dissemination of Muay Thai and all martial arts all over the world.”

ONE also announced that it will be making its return to Thailand on Jan 14 at Impact Arena in Bangkok for “ONE on Prime Video 6,” airing in US primetime on Jan 13.

The card will feature several of ONE’s Thai superstars, including former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex, who will face top-ranked women’s kickboxer Anissa Meksen in an MMA x Muay Thai mixed rules fight.

ONE Muay Thai world champions Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are also expected to be in action.

