The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

One Thai man arrested after four-man Phuket brawl

PHUKET: Police from Karon have confirmed that one man has been arrested following a four-man brawl at the Kata Centre in the early hours of yesterday morning.

alcohol, crime, health, police, violence,

The Phuket News

Monday 22 January 2018, 05:53PM

The incident took place at 2:14am at the Kata Centre area of Kata. Photo: Google Maps
The incident took place at 2:14am at the Kata Centre area of Kata. Photo: Google Maps

The man has been charged with causing harm to others after allegedly slashing three other men with a pocket knife.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Jan 22), Capt Chamnan Sapsin, an inspector from the Karon Police who was on duty at the time of the incident, said, “Four Thai men were involved in a fight at the Kata Centre at 2:14am on Sunday morning (Jan 21).

“At the scene I found three men lying down on the floor injured. Another man was still at the scene holding a pocket knife.

The three men had only sustained minor slashes to their bodies but were sent to Patong Hospital and Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precaution,” he said.

“The knife man had also sustained injuries during the fight. He has been charged with causing harm to others.

“I am not yet sure whether any further charges will be pressed against any party involved in this incident, this will be decided by the investigator Maj Pattiwat Yodkwan,” Capt Chamnan explained.

cachet resort dewa phuket

When asked why the incident took place, Capt Chamnan said, “They had their own argument, they were drunk. Other details I am investigating now.”

Maj Pattiwat declined to comment when asked what charges will be brought against those involved.

“I am investigating this case,” he said.

He also declined to name those involved in the altercation.

“I cannot give those details to the press yet,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

"I don't understand why someone..."Maybe for the same reason as someone likes to mention Singapore all the time!...(Read More)

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political

If someone knows more parlors with under aged girls then he should file a complain to the next police station.Question arises how does he know.Did he ...(Read More)

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass

Actually the closure of the middle lane was explained on June,10th 2017 in an article on here! Funny that the same person asking now for an explanatio...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

Trump was elected democratically. USA army never intervene in elections. Never army coups. Impeachments happen democratically. And the democratic t...(Read More)

Six Taiwanese arrested for call scam

Was it really 'stealing', coz the illicit thai business people transferred it voluntarily? Successful scam, yes indeed! Are the illicit thai...(Read More)

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass

Very good that this high ranking police officer noticed that safety of the underpass was not optimal. Dimmed lights and no warning lights on the cent...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

OI'll start quaking in my boots when the third wave of feminism arrives after she gives me a massage and prepares my dinner....ooops!...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

ad hominem...yes I agree, points of argument never addressed - as usual. So how does one explain Trump? ...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

So, what is your take on vaginal acrobatics: blowing candles, opening bottles, making bubble gum balloons, shooting ping-pong balls from mentioned ope...(Read More)

Ukrainian man tested for drugs, alcohol after Russian women killed in Phuket head-on collision

Automatically charged for manslaughter when drunk/stoned , as a start, is a good thing. However, how will it work out? Of course with full force on t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.