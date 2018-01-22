PHUKET: Police from Karon have confirmed that one man has been arrested following a four-man brawl at the Kata Centre in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Monday 22 January 2018, 05:53PM

The incident took place at 2:14am at the Kata Centre area of Kata. Photo: Google Maps

The man has been charged with causing harm to others after allegedly slashing three other men with a pocket knife.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Jan 22), Capt Chamnan Sapsin, an inspector from the Karon Police who was on duty at the time of the incident, said, “Four Thai men were involved in a fight at the Kata Centre at 2:14am on Sunday morning (Jan 21).

“At the scene I found three men lying down on the floor injured. Another man was still at the scene holding a pocket knife.

“The three men had only sustained minor slashes to their bodies but were sent to Patong Hospital and Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precaution,” he said.

“The knife man had also sustained injuries during the fight. He has been charged with causing harm to others.

“I am not yet sure whether any further charges will be pressed against any party involved in this incident, this will be decided by the investigator Maj Pattiwat Yodkwan,” Capt Chamnan explained.

When asked why the incident took place, Capt Chamnan said, “They had their own argument, they were drunk. Other details I am investigating now.”

Maj Pattiwat declined to comment when asked what charges will be brought against those involved.

“I am investigating this case,” he said.

He also declined to name those involved in the altercation.

“I cannot give those details to the press yet,” he added.