One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: One sailor was rescued while the bodies of six others among 30 missing were retrieved yesterday (Dec 20) after a Thai warship capsized in choppy seas during a storm, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

accidentsmarine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 10:05AM

A sailor from HTMS ‘Sukhothai’, which sank on Sunday evening about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan, is taken by air from the province to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Chon Buri for treatment yesterday (Dec 20). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A sailor from HTMS 'Sukhothai', which sank on Sunday evening about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan, is taken by air from the province to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Chon Buri for treatment yesterday (Dec 20). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The navy is now focused on rescuing the remaining 23 sailors after HTMS Sukhothai sank during the storm in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday, spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said.

On Monday, 31 of the sunken corvette’s complement of 106 sailors and marines were initially reported missing. The number was reduced to 30 after one was later rescued by HTMS Kraburi off Prachuap Khiri Khan, reports the Bangkok Post.

Another seven were found yesterday in the area where the ship went down, with only one still alive, navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said. He expressed his deepest regret over the casualties and extended his condolences to their families.

“I’d like to express my deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased among the crew of HTMS Sukhothai,” said Adm Choengchai.

Adm Choengchai said a fact-finding probe would be launched, including reports of an insufficient number of life jackets on the ship.

A source said the survivor, a ship inspector, revealed the vessel was unable to anchor off a beach, so it needed to head back to Sattahip.

Phuket Property

At that time, a detachment of marines decided to head back there with the ship, increasing the number of crew on board.

This meant that despite there being 70 life jackets available, there were not enough to go around after the ship capsized in the storm, said the source.

The navy chief said His Majesty the King has placed the injured sailors under royal patronage, and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana has provided medicine and other items.

Adm Chonlathit Nawanukhro, the navy’s chief-of-staff, said the bodies were being sent to be formally identified.

He said the navy remains hopeful more survivors will be found.

He also thanked the navies of other countries that had offered to assist in the search for the missing sailors.

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

How about a real study on how much money hospitals take in from the tourism industry. Could Thailan...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Ah Amerikan built. Must have been a timebomb waiting to go off. ...(Read More)

Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’

It's all about money. If open, all involved would benefit. Being "closed" would requi...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Remember, this is Thailand, so... Russian on Russian = no police action. Thai on Russian, even less....(Read More)

First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids

Kurt rarely makes any sense. ...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Kurt. Oh but he will, he will, like my pet mynah bird. Only knows two phrases and repeats them endl...(Read More)

Patong Hill open to all vehicles

Don't overreact so much, JohnC. So far the partly collaps of the Patong Hill Rd didn't cost ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Wow- what a sexist attitude. If only we had an effective group of law enforcement officers- oh, hang...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

JohnC doesn't need to repeat that useless question. For what? The daily Phuket traffic happen...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Article BP today: The corvette had 70 crewmembers, they all had a life jacket, there were 70 of them...(Read More)

 

