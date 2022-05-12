tengoku
One Phuket Sustainability Fair and Lean On Me Live Fest 2

On the 18th of June, One Phuket hosts not one, but two events at the White House at the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina. The two events are to raise awareness around living sustainably in Phuket, and to raise funds for the island’s local charities and foundations through One Phuket.

CommunityEnvironmentEntertainment
By Sponsored

Sunday 15 May 2022, 11:00AM

The Sustainable Maikhao Foundation has been instrumental in organising cleanups in the Mai Khao area.

All Phuket students and school grades have been invited to enter the One Phuket Sustainable Art Contest. 

Colin ‘Illy’ Hill is just one of the top artists to take to the stage of the Lean on Me Live Fest 2 event.

The first event, the One Phuket Sustainability Fair, starts at 11am and will see a true community collaboration between Sustainable Maikhao Foundation, Phuket SWAP, the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts, Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina and individual members of One Phuket. The Fair will have an outdoor eco market, swap shop and a variety of food vendors. Entry to the Fair will be B200 per adult and B50 for children under 12.

Inside the marquee will see sustainability companies and organisations, charities, schools and artists exhibiting their products and programmes, as well as sustainability workshops and talks.

All Phuket students and school grades have been invited to enter the One Phuket Sustainable Art Contest. Group and class entries should be made from ocean trash, whilst individual entries can be presented in any medium.

From 1pm the art entries will be judged and winning pieces will be auctioned off to raise funds for local charities and foundations. Individual entries will be taken with a B100 donation per entry, and group or class entries will be taken with a B500 donation.

The closing date to register and enter the competition is Friday, May 20. Contact the organiser for full details or visit the One Phuket Facebook page.

On the day there will be various activities for kids to take part in, including a skating area.

The second event, the Lean On Me Live Fest 2, will start at 3pm inside the air-conditioned marquee. This too has seen the local community band together with 12 bands offering up their services and local sound and production company MM Productions sponsoring the full sound system, lights and backline.

The local bands include performances from school bands, The Ozone Kids Band, Senior Citizens and Midnight Pickles, where after the flurry of the islands professional gigging bands will take to the stage.

These will include February Cherry (Hard Rock Café), Rockin’ Angels (Rockin’ Angels Blues Bar), The Naughties (Coconut Bar Rawai), Gypsy Sun (Michael Angelo’s Bar), Moody Paul, Colin ‘Illy’ Hill, The FUZZtonez and Curious Itch. Original disco band Dark Fiber will complete the evening’s lineup.

For information on the eco market and swap shop contact Sarah at phuketswapshop@gmail.com

For information on exhibiting at the event contact Cynthia at cynthia@projectfiasco.com

To register and enter the Sustainable Art Contest contact Michelle at sustainablemaikhao@gmail.com

