British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

PHUKET: Officials are yet to explain what caused a residential fire in Kalim yesterday (May 19), resulting in property damage and one person being taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 May 2023, 10:42AM

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A house fire was succesfully extinguished north of Patong yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Around 5pm yesterday, Paton Municipality Fire Department and other rescue workers received a notification about a residential fire in Soi Kalim 5 (Soi Prabaramee 5), a densely built-up area just north of Patong City.

Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, adjucent to Wada Niyatun Islamiyah Mosque. For medical assistance, they were joined by brigades of paramedics, including members of the Rescue Team Volunteers.

According to an official incident report, the fire was "immediately suppressed". No estimation of the damage has been provided, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

AXA Insurance PCL

The Rescue Team Volunteers confirmed through their Facebook page that they provided medical assistance at the scene, and one person (whose identity was not revealed) was taken to a local hospital due to low O2 saturation caused by smoke inhalation.

"The resident was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observations," concluded the rescue workers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As of 10am today (May 20), no additional details have been published by any relevant official agencies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Jor12 | 20 May 2023 - 15:00:08 

Kurt... if it's not a real house, what it is?

Kurt | 20 May 2023 - 13:59:22 

Simple, photos show the house was not a real house. So, the electric wirering was not as well. Of course 'relevant official agencies' abstain comments. What can they say anyway? Why a person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation is a question. Not getting out in time? Big Phuket problem is--> Many times No professional electric wirering! Why is that?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Captain faces up to 3 years in jail for Phuket speedboat accident
Cyclone Mocha official death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Pheu Thai urges MFP to leave S112 amendments out of pact
Hand grenades, guns seized in Phuket drug bust
Vietjet’s first flight from Hanoi lands in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rainy season returns, Some Senators back PM hopeful, Phuket road crashes || May 19
Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai
Phuket to enter rainy season next week
Phuket cable technician killed by out of control pickup truck
Two injured as pickup slams into parked van
Patong local election to affect Bangla area
No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat
‘Unified’ G7 hits Russia with new sanctions
More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speedboat crash that injured 30 tourists now under investigation, Tourist murder in BKK || May 18

 

Phuket community
One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Kurt... if it's not a real house, what it is?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Kurt...if you knew that, why quote International law. And you're wrong again, compensation actio...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...In Thailand is is a criminal offence, not the subject of tort law....(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...read the comment, "No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlaw...(Read More)

One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Simple, photos show the house was not a real house. So, the electric wirering was not as well. Of co...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Jeebus- he even complains about the weather!!...(Read More)

Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

JohnC, you can call them crossovers, hatchbacks, SUVs (sports they are not), but I am old enough to ...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Thanks for clarifying that rainy season doesn't start til next week. Now I'll just keep enjo...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

I know that, Jor12. I already wrote yesterday at 09:17am that any cost/payments are thai-thai busine...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Jor12 should compare thai authocratic defamation law, and the mis-use of it, with democratic Europea...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
BahtSold
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket

 