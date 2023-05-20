One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

PHUKET: Officials are yet to explain what caused a residential fire in Kalim yesterday (May 19), resulting in property damage and one person being taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Around 5pm yesterday, Paton Municipality Fire Department and other rescue workers received a notification about a residential fire in Soi Kalim 5 (Soi Prabaramee 5), a densely built-up area just north of Patong City.

Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, adjucent to Wada Niyatun Islamiyah Mosque. For medical assistance, they were joined by brigades of paramedics, including members of the Rescue Team Volunteers.

According to an official incident report, the fire was "immediately suppressed". No estimation of the damage has been provided, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Rescue Team Volunteers confirmed through their Facebook page that they provided medical assistance at the scene, and one person (whose identity was not revealed) was taken to a local hospital due to low O2 saturation caused by smoke inhalation.

"The resident was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observations," concluded the rescue workers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As of 10am today (May 20), no additional details have been published by any relevant official agencies.