One Night in Phuket - Fund Raiser Keemala Screening

Start From: Saturday 2 December 2017, 06:30PM to Saturday 2 December 2017, 09:30PM

ONE NIGHT IN PHUKET - Fund Raiser Keemala Screening

JIMMY FAME & FRIENDS “ONE NIGHT IN PHUKET” FILM SCREENING & LIVE MUSIC BUFFET & COCKTAILS – KEEMALA RESORT. A benefit for the Rotary Club of Patong Beach. Emmy-Nominated filmmaker Jim Newport presents the first screening of the concert film “ONE NIGHT IN PHUKET” - featuring performances by many of the island’s best musicians as well as appearances by prominent members of the community, their families and fellow Rotarians. Live music from Colin Hill and Jimmy Fame. Buffet & No Host Bar. The film will screen promptly at 8:00 PM. Tickets are just 650 THB with all profits going to the Rotary Club of Patong Beach’s HELMETS FOR KIDS CHARITY. www.rotarypatong.org
Contact details
Person : Richard
Address : Keemala - Kamala
Phone : 081 970 8487
Website : http://www.rotarypatong.org
Location

 
