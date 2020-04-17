Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

One new national death but rate of infection continues to slow

One new national death but rate of infection continues to slow

THAILAND: The rate of new coronavirus infections continued to slow, the government reported today (Apr 17), but there was one new death.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 April 2020, 02:32PM

Blind lottery vendor Thitiyaporn Nuchanat, 31, shows her box of unsold tickets for the postponed April 1 draw at her home in Pathum Thani province today (Apr 17). In the absence of a draw, she and her colleagues try to sell consumer goods online and at markets to earn some money, but customers are few and far between. Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

Blind lottery vendor Thitiyaporn Nuchanat, 31, shows her box of unsold tickets for the postponed April 1 draw at her home in Pathum Thani province today (Apr 17). In the absence of a draw, she and her colleagues try to sell consumer goods online and at markets to earn some money, but customers are few and far between. Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total to 2,700, with the death of an elderly Thai woman increasing the toll to 47.

There were 30 new cases reported yesterday and 29 on Wednesday.

On April 8, there were 111 new cases. Since then, daily numbers have decreased steadily to 54, 50, 45, 33, 28 (on Monday), 34, 30, 29 and 28 on Friday.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman, said the woman who died was 85-years-old. She suffered from diabetes and hypertension and had been in close contact with an earlier patient from March 22 to April 2.

She was treated at a hospital in Chumphon province on April 12 for fever, a cough and shortness of breath. She was hooked up to a ventilator. A lung X-ray found severe pneumonia.

The woman tested positive for the disease. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died on Thursday.

The new 28 cases included 16 people in close contact with previous patients, four who worked in crowded places or close to foreigners and one visitor to a crowded place. The seven other cases were still under investigation.

The number of new cases was rising in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, but was falling in other provinces.

Of the accumulated 2,700 patients in 68 provinces, 1,689 people had recovered and were discharged. The number patients in hospitals had dropped to 964.

“It is the first day when the number of hospitalised patients is below 1,000. That is good news because new cases are dropping and more patients are recovering and returning home. More beds are available,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Bangkok still had the most patients, with 1,371, followed by 192 in Phuket, 148 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan, 99 in Yala, 87 in Pattani and 81 in Chon Buri.

Nine provinces were still free of coronavirus infection - Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

The number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days rose by two to 27, Dr Taweesilp said. They were in the upper part of the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192
Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll 50%
Hotels broaden horizons to overcome COVID crisis
Intensive COVID checks to start in Bang Tao area
Seized IUU fishing boat burns near Phuket pier
Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme
US outlines phased reopening, as China faces virus ire
Mai Khao turtle nest fails to produce hatchlings
Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck
Woman found hanged in Phuket Town
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close
Ao Yon burglar arrested
WWII veteran, 99, raises almost £12m for UK health workers
Wuhan’s ‘wet markets’ struggle after virus lockdown
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases

 

Phuket community
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

Who it’s the real owner of this “zoo“ ?...(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This place was a black mark on Phuket already 20 years ago. How is it still able to remain open? Non...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

How nice was that for a change...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

A completely different story would have happened if Uncle had been a Farang....(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

That should give then time to move the tiger our and replace it with a healthier one....(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This place clearly has 'influence'....(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This is truly disgraceful and everyone responsible should be utterly ashamed. As for Mr. Piyawat, ma...(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

Now is the perfect time to close that place down forever.They should revoke the owner's license ...(Read More)

Woman found hanged in Phuket Town

Poor thing, so young, RIP...(Read More)

Relief cash only covers a month, says Prayut

I guess all the money is being spent in Garmisch!...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Reebok

 