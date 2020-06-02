One new national COVID death confirmed, one new case

THAILAND: The government reported one new coronavirus case and one new death today (June 2), taking the total number of infections to 3,083 and the accumulated death toll to 58 since the outbreak began.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 June 2020, 02:10PM

People in need because of the COVID-19 lockdown receive help from the Thai Red Cross Society at Wat Pathum Wanaram in Bangkok. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The new fatality was an 80-year-old man in Narathiwat. The latest patient was a 32-year-old male student who recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the student returned from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia. He entered the country through the Padang Besar border checkpoint in Songkhla province on May 25 and was quarantined there.

He tested negative for the disease on May 25 but on May 30 he developed a mild fever and runny nose. On May 31 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a local hospital.

“Thirty-nine people have returned from Saudi Arabia through Malaysia and eight of them were infected. That forms 20.51% or one-fifth of the total,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The new fatality was a Thai man aged 80 who had asthma. On April 28 he went to a hospital in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat for a hip surgery. He was then taken to recuperate in a ward where another patient was later found infected with COVID-19.

The elderly man tested positive on May 9, as did his daughter and son-in-law, who visited him at the hospital.

The man was placed on a ventilator and received plasma on several occasions. He died of COVID-19-related pneumonia yesterday (June 1).

The infections in Sungai Kolok, including an earlier case, led to the quarantine of 191 medical personnel and relatives. The previous patient recovered and all the quarantined medical personnel and relatives proved to be uninfected, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 3,083 accumulated cases, 2,960 have recovered. One patient who was released in the past 24 hours, leaving 59 hospitalised.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in Thailand has been 37, with the oldest 97 and the youngest a 1-month-old baby.

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases increased to 6.36 million in 211 countries with 377,437 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.86 million and the most deaths at 106,925.