Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

THAILAND: One man died and 89 more caught the coronavirus disease yesterday (April 4), raising the total to 2,067 cases and 20 fatalities since the virus broke in Thailand, according to authorities.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 5 April 2020, 10:31AM

Food delivery riders are on their way to bring food to customers ahead of the 10pm-4am curfew that began on Friday (April 3). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Food delivery riders are on their way to bring food to customers ahead of the 10pm-4am curfew that began on Friday (April 3). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new death was a Thai man, 72, with chronic diseases.

Of the total cases, 612 people had recovered, said Dr Taweesin.

Of the new 89 coronavirus infections, 31 were in Bangkok, 13 in Nonthaburi, eight in Phuket, five each in Chon Buri and Pathum Thani, four each in Samut Prakan and Narathiwat, three in Songkhla, two each in Yala and Suphan Buri and one each in Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Trang, Tak, Ayutthaya and Lampang.

Bangkok had the highest number of cases of 980, followed by Nonthaburi (128), Phuket (107), Samut Prakan (93), Chon Buri (59), Yala (52), Pattani (44), Songkhla (37), Chiang Mai (33), and Pathum Thani (28).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 05 April 2020 - 11:12:15 

@C: Exactly. How about the more than 2000 people who die every month on Thailand's roads? Mostly on motorbikes. Yet people are out there now with face masks on and no helmets! 20 people in 3 months? Out of 70 million? You're more likely to die from a coconut falling on your head. Really.

Christy Sweet | 05 April 2020 - 11:09:14 

Good point-  traffic fatalities  are way down.  So at what point is killing off aging and diseased  by design? In the USA where socialized medicine is about to emerge- it really is the only prudent way to proceed after decades of getting Americas as unhealthy as possible to maximize health care profits.

Courius_011 | 05 April 2020 - 10:53:32 

Could you please post the comparison of death toll in Thailand March 2020 vs March 2019 vs March 2018.
Can we start talking about facts?
Thank you.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Spain extends lockdown, Tokyo cases increase, Sweden fears ‘thousands’ of deaths
Roundup of airport escapees begins
Phuket Opinion: The responsible ones
Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’
Nine new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 109
COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold
Phuket airport empty as inbound international flight ban kicks in
Patong Police nab curfew breakers
Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive
Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks
Phuket’s first night of curfew see mass rollout of law enforcement, military
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels close! Nightly curfew in Thailand! Phuket COVID cases hit 100! || April 3
Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps
Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

 

Phuket community
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

Mr.K, if they are treated as "not human beings" or as a slave regarding to another reader,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The responsible ones

By way of example, as I (like all respectful people) am sitting here at home where I've been wit...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

That picture was not taken at 6pm, with no shadows, it's about noon. I call BS on the pic provi...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

Kurt,if you feel bullied here all the time as a foreigner,I have a solution to your problem. Relocat...(Read More)

COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold

@ Christy Sweet. Not sure it will be 4 ****, but sure it will be at least a legal hotel. That is al...(Read More)

One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

@C: Exactly. How about the more than 2000 people who die every month on Thailand's roads? Mostly...(Read More)

One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

Good point- traffic fatalities are way down. So at what point is killing off aging and diseased ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The responsible ones

one month again.In the meantime you can think about what to do with all those people who lost everyt...(Read More)

COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold

So if I contract SARS, I can get a 4 star hotel free? Voila, a new tourism market emerges!! ...(Read More)

Roundup of airport escapees begins

Very funny. Arriving planes should have parked on the tarmac. These passengers straight into busses ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential

 