One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

THAILAND: One man died and 89 more caught the coronavirus disease yesterday (April 4), raising the total to 2,067 cases and 20 fatalities since the virus broke in Thailand, according to authorities.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 5 April 2020, 10:31AM

Food delivery riders are on their way to bring food to customers ahead of the 10pm-4am curfew that began on Friday (April 3). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new death was a Thai man, 72, with chronic diseases. Of the total cases, 612 people had recovered, said Dr Taweesin. Of the new 89 coronavirus infections, 31 were in Bangkok, 13 in Nonthaburi, eight in Phuket, five each in Chon Buri and Pathum Thani, four each in Samut Prakan and Narathiwat, three in Songkhla, two each in Yala and Suphan Buri and one each in Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Trang, Tak, Ayutthaya and Lampang. Bangkok had the highest number of cases of 980, followed by Nonthaburi (128), Phuket (107), Samut Prakan (93), Chon Buri (59), Yala (52), Pattani (44), Songkhla (37), Chiang Mai (33), and Pathum Thani (28).