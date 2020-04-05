Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new death was a Thai man, 72, with chronic diseases.
Of the total cases, 612 people had recovered, said Dr Taweesin.
Of the new 89 coronavirus infections, 31 were in Bangkok, 13 in Nonthaburi, eight in Phuket, five each in Chon Buri and Pathum Thani, four each in Samut Prakan and Narathiwat, three in Songkhla, two each in Yala and Suphan Buri and one each in Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Trang, Tak, Ayutthaya and Lampang.
Bangkok had the highest number of cases of 980, followed by Nonthaburi (128), Phuket (107), Samut Prakan (93), Chon Buri (59), Yala (52), Pattani (44), Songkhla (37), Chiang Mai (33), and Pathum Thani (28).
