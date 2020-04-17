ONE moves to keep fans entertained

MMA: ONE Championship has launched “Together At Home”, a new global COVID-19 initiative in partnership with Global Citizen.

MMA

By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 April 2020, 12:00PM

Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex. Photo: PR

Together At Home is a series of no-contact concerts and online content to help raise funds to battle the coronavirus and to inspire people around the world to stay at home, stay inside, and practise social distancing.

ONE stars who will participate in the Together At Home series include Brandon Vera, Demetrious Johnson, Aung La N Sang, Vitor Belfort, Angela Lee, Alain Ngalani, Xiong Jing Nan, Eddie Alvarez, Martin Nguyen, Stamp Fairtex and Giorgio Petrosyan among others.

This roster of athletes will share their home workouts and answer questions from fans.

It also features performances and appearances by the likes of Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Charlie Puth, John Legend, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and more.

The ONE World: Together At Home global music special will be broadcast globally on Sunday (Apr 19).

It will be broadcast live at 1am-9pm (Phuket time) with replays over a 24-hour period on ONE Championship’s official Facebook page and the ONE Super App.

It will be hosted by talk show stars Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Stephen Colbert (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) and Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!).