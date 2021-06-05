One more COVID case recorded in Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported one new case of infection for yesterday (June 5).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 June 2021, 08:03PM

Image: PPHO

The one new case brings the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 to 673 (with six cases where the person was infected elsewhere and brought to the island for treatment), said the report.

In total 617 people have been released from medical care or supervision, while 59 people remain under medical care or supervision and three died.

The new case – according to the report – was recorded in Wichit. All the reported locations of infections on the island, are as follows: