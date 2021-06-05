The one new case brings the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 to 673 (with six cases where the person was infected elsewhere and brought to the island for treatment), said the report.
In total 617 people have been released from medical care or supervision, while 59 people remain under medical care or supervision and three died.
The new case – according to the report – was recorded in Wichit. All the reported locations of infections on the island, are as follows:
Wichit - 80 infections
Phuket Town - 72
Patong - 72
Rassada - 58
Kathu - 50
Cherng Talay - 45
Rawai - 43
Chalong - 42
Kamala - 33
Thepkrasattri - 33
Srisoonthorn - 33
Karon - 30
Koh Kaew - 24
Pa Khlok - 10
Mai Khao - 9
Sakhu - 9
