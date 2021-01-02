Kata Rocks
One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases

BANGKOK: One more death linked to COVID-19 and 216 new cases were reported on Saturday (Jan 2), bringing the total to 7,379 cases and 64 fatalities.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 January 2021, 02:46PM

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), delivering the nationally broadcast COVID-19 update earlier today (Jan 2). 

A map showing the spread of infections throughout the country. Image: MoPH

A map showing the four different types of control zones now in effect. Image: MoPH

Of the 216 new cases, 214 were local infections, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), reports the Bangkok Post.

The new death was a diabetic woman in Chon Buri.

Most of the new cases, or 154, are being investigated. Another 23 cases either went to risk areas, had at-risk professions or had a history of being contact with previous cases.

Three of the new cases were linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster and one each was linked to the Rayong and Chon Buri clusters.

Active case finding among migrant workers found another 32 cases while the remaining two cases were arrivals in quarantine.

The disease has spread to 53 provinces, mainly in the Central Plains, since COVID-19 re-emerged in six provinces in mid-December. 

Dewa Phuket Resort

To contain the spread, the CCSA will step up control in the red zone (28 provinces), orange zone (11) and yellow zone (38).

For the red zone, maximum control will be imposed in two phases as needed.

The first phase, from Jan 4 to Feb 1, involves restricting opening hours of places, closing establishments at risk of spreading the disease, cracking down on illegal assembling, minimising gatherings, seeking cooperation from people to not leave the provinces, closing schools and educational institutions or reintroducing online learning, and encouraging people to work from home.

In addition, more measures will apply to people leaving the red area and active case finding will be conducted.

The second phase, if needed, intensifies the measures such as more restrictions on operating hours of establishments, more closures, a requirement for work from home and more active case finding, the CCSA said.

DeKaaskopp | 02 January 2021 - 15:31:18 

The new zoning is absolute BS. Now it includes provinces with zero infections, like Chumphon or Prachuab Khiri Khan, into the red zone. Insane decision made by idiots.

 

