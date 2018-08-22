THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

One million pack India flood relief camps

INDIA: More than one million people have swarmed relief camps in India’s Kerala state to escape devastating monsoon floods that have killed about 420 people, officials said yesterday (Aug 21) as a huge international aid offers poured in.

disastersdeathlandweather
By AFP

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 09:54AM

Indian navy and rescue personnel evacuate local residents in a boat at Aluva, in the Indian state of Kerala. Photo: AFP

Indian navy and rescue personnel evacuate local residents in a boat at Aluva, in the Indian state of Kerala. Photo: AFP

People are flocking to camps as the scale of the desolation is revealed by receding waters and the military rescues more people each day.

The state government said 1,028,000 people are now in about 3,200 relief camps across the southern state. Officials said at least eight more bodies were recovered yesterday taking the death toll to some 420 since the monsoon started in June.

Keralan authorities say they are desperate for funds and the United Arab Emirates yesterday promised $100 million (B3.273 billion) in aid, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced after telephone talks with UAE leaders.

The amount is more than the $97mn (B3.175bm) so far promised by India’s central government. Vijayan asked for a $375mn (B12.274bn) package from the government, saying the state must confront more than $3bn (B98.199bn) in devastation.

Millions of dollars in donations have poured into Kerala from the rest of India and abroad in recent days. Other state governments have promised more than $50mn (B1.636bn) while Mukesh Ambani – Asia’s richest man according to Forbes – gave $10mn (B327.323mn) through his Reliance Industries group.

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sent $15,000 (B490,507), according to the Kerala government and even India’s Supreme Court judges have donated $360 (B11,772) each. The British-based Sikh group Khalsa Aid International has set up its own relief camp in Kochi, Kerala’s main city, to provide meals for 3,000 people a day.

The rescue operation is now focused on the worst-hit areas such as Chengannur, where more than 60 centimetres of water blocked many roads as more rain fell yesterday.

Army teams said several thousand people in the town remained in homes inundated by 10 days of torrential downpours.

Relief teams reached the house of retired army officer K.G. Pillai, who said up to 2.4 metres of water had engulfed the house where his family had lived since 1952.

“Around 26 people moved into the first floor of our home” to take refuge, he said.

In nearby Pandanad, locals said there was a desperate shortage of drinking water and dry clothes and people implored drivers of passing vehicles for supplies.

QSI International School Phuket

Next to an inundated road, army major Jingy Joseph sat barefoot with her four-year-old daughter Angelina, gazing at an overflowing river.

“My daughter is safe – and that is all that matters,” Joseph said. She was on duty in Punjab when her parents’ house, where her daughter was staying, was inundated last week.

“I lost all contact with them for around four days and literally had to make an appeal on Facebook for any update,” she added.

Her video became one of the most widely shared distress appeals on Indian social media.

“I can talk about it now but they were the most anxious hours. I was strong but broke when I heard my daughter was crying for milk and water at the time,” Joseph added.

She took a train ride and a flight and travelled several hours in a car to reach her parents and move them to a safe place.

Thousands of army, navy and air force personnel have fanned out across the state to help those stranded in remote and hilly areas.

Dozens of helicopters and even drones have been dropping food, medicine and water to cut-off villages.

Tens of thousands of people in Chengannur and surrounding towns and villages are relying on community kitchens for meals, after water from hilly districts poured down into lowland regions.

The government says that more than 10,000 kilometres of roads have been destroyed or damaged while a legislator said 50,000 houses had been wiped out.

Shashi Tharoor, a deputy from Kerala and former UN official, estimated that 50,000 houses had been destroyed.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Desperate rescue efforts as Japan rains toll hits 75
Philippine storm toll rises to 43 as hopes fade for dozens missing
King urges govt to help flood victims
At least 1.4 million need aid in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew: UN
26 dead, 19 missing in Indonesian landslides, floods
Activists call on Laos dam operator to own up
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes first visit to crisis-hit northern Rakhine
200 dead in tunnel accident at N.Korea nuclear test site: report
312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital
Rebuilding from rubble: Nepal’s quake-hit ghost village begins to be rebuilt
Toll from Japan quake rises to 16 as hopes fade for survivors
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
Fears grow as flooding displaces 130,000 in Myanmar

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 