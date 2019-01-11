One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste

Start From: Monday 28 January 2019, 06:30PM to Tuesday 29 January 2019, 09:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

This is a once in a lifetime experience that diners should not miss. Chef Celeste proudly presents a delectable 5-course set menu inspired by seasonal cooking that reflects his philosophy with a passion for precision and beauty. His signature dishes are very distinctive as he takes influences from different parts of Italy and the world to come up with creations that surprise the palate. January 28th - 29th, from 6.30: A lavish 5-course gala dinner. Price is THB 2,990++ per person food only and THB 5,790++with selected beverages pairing. And January 29th, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm: Chef Celeste will hold a live cooking demonstration at Ginja Cook followed by a 3-course signature Italian set menu. THB 2,600++ per person food only.