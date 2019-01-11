THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste

Start From: Monday 28 January 2019, 06:30PM to Tuesday 29 January 2019, 09:30PM

This is a once in a lifetime experience that diners should not miss. Chef Celeste proudly presents a delectable 5-course set menu inspired by seasonal cooking that reflects his philosophy with a passion for precision and beauty. His signature dishes are very distinctive as he takes influences from different parts of Italy and the world to come up with creations that surprise the palate. January 28th - 29th, from 6.30: A lavish 5-course gala dinner. Price is THB 2,990++ per person food only and THB 5,790++with selected beverages pairing. And January 29th, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm: Chef Celeste will hold a live cooking demonstration at Ginja Cook followed by a 3-course signature Italian set menu. THB 2,600++ per person food only.

Person : Reservations
Address : Cucina Italian Kitchen, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
Phone : 076 338 000

 

Security:

Phuket community
Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

It would seem that a Chinese speaking Thai could do very well in this business....(Read More)

French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat

Now, what are the training and skill qualifications of this parasail crew? Was there no parasail cre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

After all it is great that you all in Phuket Immigration take "illegal" work but it is nec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

There are about 8-10 teams working on a daily basis in Kamala, both on the main street, in front of...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

In Europe (EU) as a photographer/make up artist, you can work freely in 27 countries. Let the best g...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Of course chinese Photographers, they are the best, better than thai. That is why thai wedding coupl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Business as usual, I call these boat trips in Phuket suicide trip....(Read More)

All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road

I am sure that Captain not expect any thai to follow his wise advice. But he hasdone his verbal duty...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show

 