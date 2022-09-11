One injured in warehouse fire

PHUKET: One person was injured in a warehouse fire in Pa Khlok early this morning (Sept 11).

Safety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 September 2022, 02:09PM

Lt Col Suchart Luecha, Deputy Chief Inspector at Thalang Police Station, was informed of the fire, at a seaweed plant in Moo 3, Pa Khlok, at 6:30am.

Pa Khlok fire fighters, disaster response team and a host of other officials and rescue services arrived to find the warehouse, an isolated building, in full blaze.

Officers soon had the fire, which appeared to have originated near the electrical circuit breakers in the building, under control.

Firefighters reported one person suffering burns from the fire. The person was rushed to Thalang Hospital. The extent of injury was not reported.

Officers believe the fire started from a short circuit sparking from the circuit breakers, but noted that the fire was still under investigation.

The value of damage caused by the fire has yet to be estimated.