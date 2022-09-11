Tengoku British International School, Phuket
One injured in warehouse fire

One injured in warehouse fire

PHUKET: One person was injured in a warehouse fire in Pa Khlok early this morning (Sept 11).

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 September 2022, 02:09PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Suchart Luecha, Deputy Chief Inspector at Thalang Police Station, was informed of the fire, at a seaweed plant in Moo 3, Pa Khlok, at 6:30am.

Pa Khlok fire fighters, disaster response team and a host of other officials and rescue services arrived to find the warehouse, an isolated building, in full blaze.

Officers soon had the fire, which appeared to have originated near the electrical circuit breakers in the building, under control.

Firefighters reported one person suffering burns from the fire. The person was rushed to Thalang Hospital. The extent of injury was not reported.

Officers believe the fire started from a short circuit sparking from the circuit breakers, but noted that the fire was still under investigation.

The value of damage caused by the fire has yet to be estimated.

Phuket community
Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@Kurt Complete nonsense ! There are many talented Thai's emerging in the last 8 years. Your obs...(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@JohnC Complete nonsense ! Filipinos may be the better singer when it comes to perform Songs in En...(Read More)

Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll

The Thai problem is overaged Generals, probably living on a medicine regime, what difuse clear actin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Tourists arriving Suvarnabhumi airport experience a normal taxi industry in BKK, later, arriving on ...(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

JohnC, promising entertaining talents don't get chance to develope in a society that is strictly...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Many people are now voting with their feet there are plenty of alternatives to rip off taxi’s - th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

A 'concession' implies a payment so who gets it- follow the money! Social media is the way a...(Read More)

4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

4am closing time is coming! Increasing revenues boosting easily B100mn a month! Does that include t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

The Phuket News just saying.... again and again and again.... for how many more times???...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

When Phuket really wants to lift a bit of well known corruption on the Island than it should start w...(Read More)

 

