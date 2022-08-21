British International School, Phuket
One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

PHUKET: One person got minor injuries when a petrol tanker from Surat Thani lost control on a wet road resulting in it crashing into two pickup trucks on Thepkrasattri Rd. earlier this morning (Aug 21).

accidentstransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 21 August 2022, 10:46AM

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket's main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A petrol tanker from Surat Thani damaged two vehicles on Thepkrasattri Rd. this morning (Aug 21) partially blocking Phuket’s main highway south of the Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck driver blamed deteriorated tire and wet road for the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck driver blamed deteriorated tire and wet road for the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck driver blamed deteriorated tire and wet road for the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck driver blamed deteriorated tire and wet road for the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Sanit Nookong of Thalang Police received a report of an accident on Thepkrasattri Rd in tambon Srisoonthorn at around 6.12am. 

Having arrived at the scene, next to Tha Ruea Shrine, police officers and rescue workers found a 22-wheeled petrol tanker crashed into a dark-red Isuzu pickup. The force of the collision made the pickup turn perpendicular to the traffic flow and block the right lane of the highway.

The left lane was blocked by a damaged Toyota Hilux Vigo standing not far from the Isuzu and the tanker. The pickup had damage on both its front and rear right side.

Only the Isuzu driver sustained minor injuries, the truck driver and the people in the black Toyota escaped unharmed. None of them were named by police.

The driver of the 22-wheeler (a UD Quester truck towing a tanker-trailer) explained that he was driving from Surat Thani to an Esso gas station in Saphan Hin. The vehicle lost control while passing the Chinese temple south of the Heroines Monument because of the wet road and a “deteriorated front tire”, explained the driver.

The tanker first hit the black Toyota and then slammed the red Isuzu before coming to a stop in the right lane. 

Police are yet to announce what charges the driver could face. It is unclear if the man knew about the tire problem before starting his journey from Surat Thani to Phuket or if the issue emerged as he was driving. 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Fair game

A number of years ago I was informed that it actually costs more to buy the Chalong Police commander...(Read More)

COVID-19 to be declared endemic in October

The Covid-19 can be declared 'Endemic' now. Thailand's daily figures are steady, negligi...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Reading mr Charles' comment, it is not a "foreign competitor". That was just a atmosph...(Read More)

Young man dies in Phuket motorbike accident

Sounds a bit to simple, the police 'thinking' that the young man falling a sleep while ridin...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Perhaps good idea V/G this week first talks with the masseurs of the "B150 Parlors", see o...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Probably to many massage parlors. There are streets on Phuket with 6-7 parlors in a row. Staff recei...(Read More)

Young man dies in Phuket motorbike accident

We all know many locals fall asleep at the wheel of cars, buses, trucks, etc. but to actually fall a...(Read More)

Police reminds car and bike rentals to check driving licenses

Put these posters up in front of every rental outlet on the island so nobody can cheat the other. In...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Any business should be able to charge whatever they like, high or low. If the other shops don't ...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

One of the main problems is that up to 50% of what many massage girls make (especially those working...(Read More)

 

