One foreigner, Russian, issued ’yellow card’ in May

PHUKET: Five ’yellow cards’ were issued to Thai landlords in May, while only one warning was given to a foreigner during the same month, according to a report by the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau.

Russiantourismcrime
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 June 2023, 10:42AM

Phuket Immigration’s report on “Foreigners/Householders Committing Offenses and Receiving Warnings” in May. Image: Phuket Immigration

As reported by Phuket Immigration last week, a total of 23 foreigners were arrested in May for various violations classified under ’Group 4’, which pertains to offenses against the state. Additionally, nine landlords or property managers were arrested for failing to register their foreign tenants, as required by Section 38 of the Immigration Act.

Section 38 of the Immigration Act mandates the following: "House owners, heads of household, landlords, or managers of hotels who accommodate foreign nationals on a temporary basis and who stay in the kingdom legally must notify the local immigration authorities within 24 hours from the time of the foreign national’s arrival."

In May, one Russian national received a ’yellow card’ for an undisclosed offense. A second warning for this individual could potentially lead to deportation from Thailand.

Furthermore, five Thai nationals were issued ’yellow cards’ for offenses committed by foreign nationals renting accommodation from them.

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai explained to The Phuket News in April that the ’yellow card’ serves as a warning to Thai homeowners whose properties are associated with crimes committed by foreigners. When Thai landlords visit the Immigration office, they receive education on relevant immigration laws and information.

"If householders do not assist in monitoring and allow criminals to reside in their properties, it reflects a lack of concern for Phuket. This places additional burden on immigration officers," Col Thanet said at that time. 

“Only receiving a warning freaks them out because they do business and they are afraid that it will affect their business,” he added.

