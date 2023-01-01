One death, four injuries reported on day three of Seven Days of Danger

PHUKET: Day three of the Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign in Phuket saw its first death reported, with a further three accidents reported as taking place.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 January 2023, 01:52PM

The information relating to yesterday’s New Year’s Eve statistics (Dec 31, 2022) were announced at a meeting at Provincial Hall earlier today presided over by Phuket Deputy Governor Danai Sunantarod, who was joined by Arporn Rutaraphan, assistant head of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and officers from other relevant government agencies.

Ms Arporn reported that all four accidents involved motorbikes, which were still the most accident prone vehicles on the road with riders frequently neglecting to wear helmets, driving irresponsibly and above the speed limit and taking dangerous risks.

The person confirmed as dead was a 32-year-old male who rode his motorbike into the back of a parked trailer on Thepkrasattri Road, as reported in The Phuket News yesterday. It was not confirmed whether the driver had consumed alcohol, whether he was speeding or whether he was wearing a helmet.

The further three accidents involved motorbikes and saw three males and one female injured as a result. It was not specified if these injured people were local residents or tourists.

Summarising the cumulative total of the first three days of the campaign, Ms Arporn confirmed there have been 11 road accidents with one death and 11 injuries, comprising five males and six females.

Mr Danai stressed the importance of driving safety and responsbily on the roads and issued a reminder to everyone to follow the rules. He also mentioned how it was important for road contracters to ensure that all warning signs and light signal be checked to ensure they are in fully functioning condition to provide the best chance to reduce road accidents to a minimum.

The Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign this year runs from December 29, 2022 to Jan 4, 2023.