One death, 11 injured on Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket officials reportednine road accidents that resulted in one death and 11 people injured during Day 4 of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign yesterday (Apr 14).

Safetyculturedeathtransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 April 2023, 10:24AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

The official report for the 24-hour period came from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) and was released on the Public Relations Phuket Facebook page this morning (Apr 15).

The 11 people injured comprised eight males and three females, the report said. The person that lost their life was female, it added.

This brought the tally for the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign, which began on Tuesday (Apr 11), to 34 accidents resulting in 36 people injured and two deaths, according to the report.

Of the action taken by police against traffic law offenders, the top three infractions were, respectively, driving without a driver’s licence, not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike and drunk driving.
Details of the fines levied or arrests made were reported.

The most common driving behaviours that led to accidents were drunk drinking, speeding and cutting across other vehicles, the report said.

AXA Insurance PCL

Phuket Vice Governor Arnupap Rodkwan Yodrabam had previously called for all agencies to target stores selling alcohol to ensure they comply with the law.

Officials are to ensure that alcohol is not sold to minors (under 20 years of age), not sold as a promotion with discounts, and only sold by shops during the hours of 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight.

“Use positive community measures, increase the potential of community checkpoints to screen drivers who are intoxicated. In the event of an injury or death, the alcohol content of every person must be measured. If [the person is] unable to give a breath test, send [him/her] to the hospital for blood testing and enforce strict laws on offenders,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

The ‘Seven Days’ campaign for the Songkran Thai new Year holidays will continue until midnight Monday (Apr 17).

