British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility

One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility

BANGKOK: A gunman killed one person and wounded two others in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok today (Sept 14), Thai police told AFP.

violencedeathmilitary
By AFP

Wednesday 14 September 2022, 11:13AM

Policemen stand outside the gates after an alleged shooter was detained in the Army Training Command in Bangkok today (Sept 14).

Policemen stand outside the gates after an alleged shooter was detained in the Army Training Command in Bangkok today (Sept 14).

Deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said a suspect had been detained after the incident at the Army Training Command Department, part of a large complex of military buildings in the north of the capital.

Local media reported that the suspect is a soldier, though the motives for the shooting were not immediately clear.

“The shooting caused one death and two injuries, local police have taken control of the situation,” Kissana Phathanacharoen told AFP.

“We are able to detain a suspect already.”

In 2020, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos in an incident that shocked Thailand.

That mass shooting was linked to a debt dispute between gunman Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma and a senior officer, and the military top brass were at pains to portray the killer as a rogue soldier.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sea riches prompt new talks
Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The last remaining squatters at Layan Beach have been served another final notice || September 13
Tears for Queen Elizabeth II as coffin rests in Scotland
Man robs store twice, first with knife, then with sword
Supreme Court upholds rulings against Rakesh Saxena
Final eviction notices served at Layan
Nationwide flooding slows tourism
Student, 18, killed in collision with truck
Western arms production ramping up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Doctors urge COVID jabs for young kids, defend use of favipiravir
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Have your say on 4am entertainment closing || September 12
Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?
Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road
Ukraine reclaims swathes of territory as Russian troops fall back

 

Phuket community
Final eviction notices served at Layan

In this case I read the word 'final' many times. But many at the 'right side'of the...(Read More)

Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes

Is in Thailand giving the opportunity to steal your belongings not punishable? Who is leaving his mo...(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

Poor Suriya, who made a wrong calculation in trying to overtake this truck. Perhaps the airstream of...(Read More)

Doctors urge COVID jabs for young kids, defend use of favipiravir

Make me ask: If very young children are at greater risk than older children, why was/is there never ...(Read More)

Man robs store twice, first with knife, then with sword

Robbed him a 2nd time because he was not compliant enough?? Was he supposed to kow tow and grovel on...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

I've lost count. How many eviction orders have been served on them already. 157 at last count wa...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

The government has knocked down the businesses on that land at least twice before. Why do they let t...(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

Was it determined whether he was actually wearing the helmet when the accident happened or was it in...(Read More)

Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road

@Timothy. Hit the nail squarely on the head there I reckon. LOL. TIT!...(Read More)

Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road

Had to be speeding as they always do, even through town areas. When are officials going to start fit...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket

 