One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach

PHUKET: One dead sea turtle and two injured sea turtles were found washed up on Mai Khao Beach yesterday (Sept 13).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 September 2018, 03:21PM

The one dead sea turtle discovered yesterday now brings the total number of dead sea turtles found on Phuket beaches in September alone to six while the number of dead found so far in 2018 is 11.

Officials believe that discarded fishing nets are to blame.

Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2, confirmed that the sea turtles discovered at Mai Khao Beach yesterday were two injured Olive Ridleys and a dead Hawksbill which weighed between 45-50 kilograms.

The two injured Olive Ridleys are now in the care of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

Mr Prarop then went on to explain that six dead sea turtles have been found on Puket beaches in September and 11 since the beginning of the year.

“We believe that the sea turtles are in the area looking for food or perhaps even wanting to get to the beach to lay their eggs but are getting caught in discarded fishing nets.

“We must emphasise to fishermen not to discard their old nets in the sea,” Mr Prarop said.

 

 

