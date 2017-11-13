PHUKET: One man died and two men were injured earlier today when a 10-wheeler truck’s brakes failed while descending Patong Hill.

Monday 13 November 2017, 02:56PM

The driver of the truck said the brakes failed causing him to collide with a tuk-tuk and two motorbikes. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

The brake failure caused the truck to collide with a tuk-uk and two motorbikes resulting in the death and injuries.

Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of the Patong Police was notified of the accident 11:30am today (Nov 13) and he sent a patrol officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers to the scene where they found a Nakhon Pathom-registered 10-wheeler truck in the middle of the road with a Honda Scoopy motorbike stuck under the front.

Nearby was the body of the motorbike driver, Mr Kittiporn Tossakarn, 30, lying face down in the road with a helmet still on his head.

Mr Kittiporn’s body was immediately taken to Patong Hospital.

Also nearby was a blue tuk-tuk lying on its side in the road and Phuket-registered red Honda Wave motorbike.

The tuk-tuk driver, Mr Kanit Tean-aeam, 45, and the driver of the motorbike, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were also taken to Patong Hospital.

One of the rescue workers who attended the scene said, “The driver of the truck, which was truck carrying cast iron pipes, said he was heading down Patong Hill when its brakes failed as he approached a curve. The truck then collided with the tuk-tuk and motorbikes.

"The driver of the truck was taken to Patong Police Station for questioning,” he added.