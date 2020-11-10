One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Police have yet to identify a man who died in a collision between two motorbikes on Route 4027 through Pa Khlok last night (Nov 9). Three other people were injured in the collision.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 November 2020, 12:34PM

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Suchart Luecha of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, about 300 metres west of the PTT petrol station in Moo 3, at about 7:30pm.

Capt Suchart and Lt Phattarakorn Pongpaiboon together with Kusoldharm rescue workers rushed to the scene, where they saw four people – two men and two women – on the road.

A black Honda Dream motorbike and a black-white Honda Wave, both with heavy damage, were laying nearby.

One of the men was unconscious and had no pulse. Rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to Thalang Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other three people – Somchai Champahom, Kamolwan Kaewpid and Nongrak Ngankheng – were also taken to Thalang Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

After questioning people at the scene, Lt Phattarakorn explained that Ms Kamolwan was making a U-turn with Ms Nongrak as her passenger when the other motorbike, driven by the still unidentified dead man, hit them at high speed.

Mr Somchai was riding as a passenger on the speeding motorbike, but he explained that he did not even know the name of the man he was riding with.

Mr Somchai said that he had just met him earlier that night and the two had been drinking together. The man was giving Mr Somchai a ride home.

Lt Phattarakorn explained that at this stage police are hoping to identify the dead man through the motorbike’s registration information, as the man was not carrying a Thai government ID card or a driver’s licence at the time of the accident.

Police will question the three injured more and check CCTV footage from cameras nearby as they continue their investigation, Lt Phattarakorn said.