Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok

One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Police have yet to identify a man who died in a collision between two motorbikes on Route 4027 through Pa Khlok last night (Nov 9). Three other people were injured in the collision.

transportalcoholaccidentsdeathSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 November 2020, 12:34PM

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One motorbike was making a U-turn when the other motorbike ploughed into at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Suchart Luecha of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, about 300 metres west of the PTT petrol station in Moo 3, at about 7:30pm. 

Capt Suchart and Lt Phattarakorn Pongpaiboon together with Kusoldharm rescue workers rushed to the scene, where they saw four people – two men and two women – on the road. 

A black Honda Dream motorbike and a black-white Honda Wave, both with heavy damage, were laying nearby.

One of the men was unconscious and had no pulse. Rescue workers administered CPR and rushed him to Thalang Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

The other three people – Somchai Champahom, Kamolwan Kaewpid and Nongrak Ngankheng – were also taken to Thalang Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

After questioning people at the scene, Lt Phattarakorn explained that Ms Kamolwan was making a U-turn with Ms Nongrak as her passenger when the other motorbike, driven by the still unidentified dead man, hit them at high speed.

Mr Somchai was riding as a passenger on the speeding motorbike, but he explained that he did not even know the name of the man he was riding with.

Mr Somchai said that he had just met him earlier that night and the two had been drinking together. The man was giving Mr Somchai a ride home.

Lt Phattarakorn explained that at this stage police are hoping to identify the dead man through the motorbike’s registration information, as the man was not carrying a Thai government ID card or a driver’s licence at the time of the accident.

Police will question the three injured more and check CCTV footage from cameras nearby as they continue their investigation, Lt Phattarakorn said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM axes bill on military draft
No chance of coup, says army
‘Milestone’ virus vaccine claims boost hope as global cases soar
Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option
Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon
Worldwide COVID cases top 50 million
Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests
DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements
Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris
Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient
Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon
Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump
Police out in force at Royal Plaza

 

Phuket community
PM axes bill on military draft

smaller army- means lesser generals- not going to fly...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

[has ruled out any chance of a military coup to end the ongoing crisis, saying political problems mu...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

A great idea PM. No one should ever be forced to join the military even in times of no peace. If gov...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

It's not surprising that General Prayut is against measures that would risk reducing his positio...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

A big part of what the protesters want changed is that the government IS the army. How can the army ...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

"the corona deaths stopped late may" Excellent news Skip ! Should they open all the border...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Wow Kurt, those numbers seem to affect your sleep { 03.03.52}. Guess you will have to stay home for ...(Read More)

Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option

Thai health officialdom has to clean slates. Testing arrivals from abroad, many Thai and a few forei...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

Of course no army coup. The army can not do a coup against army people ( class mates) sitting in app...(Read More)

Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

And @DeK, I was commenting on reactions of Thai Officials expectations about the transition of power...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
AVC Engineering
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 