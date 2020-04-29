One dead, three injured after car hits power pole, likely racing home to beat curfew

PHUKET: A mother of two young twins has died while her two sons and her husband were injured after the car they were travelling in hit a power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada last night (Apr 28).

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 02:11PM

The driver may have been racing home to avoid being caught breaking the national nightly curfew, from 10pm to 4am, police admitted.

Capt Thapapol Phangpimlo of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, near the power substation just south of Phuket Bus Terminal 2, at 9:59pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers and an EMT team from Mission Hospital Phuket arrived to find a Phuket-registered Toyota Avanza with massive damage askew on the road.

Beside the car were the mother, Vijjitra Nuannak, 33, and the twin boys ‘Captain’ and ‘Sunday’, 4 years and 11 months old, who were removed from the wreck by bystanders, Capt Thapapol said.

The three were provided first aid and rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Rescue workers took about an hour to recover the driver, Sarawut Nuannak, 39, from the wreck, Capt Thapapol said.

“He was conscious all the time. After he was recovered from the wreck he was provided first aid and rushed to Mission Hospital,” he explained.

Mr Sarawut had suffered a broken right hand and right arm, but his wife had suffered severe injuries, including heavy injuries to both her legs.

The two boys suffered multiple cuts and abrasions in the impact.

However, Ms Vijjitra was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Capt Thapapol said.

From his investigation so far, Capt Thapapol said that Mr Sarawut was driving home from Phuket Town to Koh Kaew when the accident happened.

“He was driving fast in the right lane when for some reason the car struck the traffic island. He swerved to the left and lost control of the car, and the car hit a power pole on the left side of the road,” he said.

Mr Sarwut may have been racing home to avoid being caught breaking the nightly curfew, Capt Thapapol said.

“We are still investigating the accident, and checking CCTV footage in the area, to determine what happened, and we will question more witnesses today (Apr 29),” he added.