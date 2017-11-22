PHUKET: A 31-year-old man was killed and his female passenger suffered serious injuries when the pickup truck they were travelling in first flattened a small streetlamp on Thepkrasattri Rd then crumpled as it slammed into larger street light pylon in the early minutes of this morning (Nov 22).

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 12:03PM

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police was notified of the accident, in front of Phra Nang Sang Temple in Thalang, at 0:10am.

Lt Sunan arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a wrecked white Toyota pickup truck wrapped around a large spotlight pole on the central reservation.

Rescue workers removed the body of the driver, Chatree Thongjit, 31, from the wreck and transported his remains to Thalang Hospital.

Rescue workers then took about 15 minutes to free the passenger, Thanyaporn Unmai, 22, who had serious injuries to her legs and left arm and rushed her to Thalang Hospital. She was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office took two hours to install a new pole and restore power supply to the area.

“The pickup truck was heading from the Heroines Monument towards Thalang at high speed while it was raining,” Lt Sunan said.

“The pickup truck first hit a smaller light pole in the central reservation and then collided with the large spotlight pole.

“At this stage that is all we know. We are continuing the investigation,” Lt Sunan added.