PHUKET: A motorcyclist has died after being run over by a 22-wheeled truck and trailer, whilst another motorcyclist was left seriously injured, in a hit-and-run in central Phuket this morning (Oct 18).

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 01:09PM

Thongmai Chairat, 32, from Ubon Ratchathani, died after he was run over by a 22-wheeled truck and trailer in central Phuket this morning (Oct 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident, in front of the Tha Rua public service centre on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 8:10am.

Thalang Police arrived at the scene to find the body of Thongmai Chairat, 32, from Ubon Ratchathani.

He had been run over by a 22-wheeled truck with both of his legs nearly detached from his body, said Capt Kraisorn.

Another motorcyclist, Nuttawut Chaikham, 24, also from Ubon Ratchathani, was seriously injured after being knocked off his bike by the same 22-wheeler, whose driver fled the scene.

“According to the preliminary investigation, Mr Thongmai had been knocked off his motorbike by a white Honda car, that was parked in the right lane with its emergency lights turned on when police arrived,” said Capt Kraisorn.

The driver of the Honda, Wiroj Utatkul, 49, told police that Mr Thomgmai had abruptly overtaken him, causing Mr Wiroj to hit Mr Thongmai from behind and causing him to fall into the path of the 22-wheeled truck, Capt Kraisorn added.

“The truck ran over Mr Thomgmai and then crashed into Mr Nuttawut’s Fino motorbike, leaving Mr Nuttawut seriously injured before fleeing the scene.” he said.

Rescue workers rushed Mr Nuttawut to Vachira Hospital for medical attention, and Mr Thongmai’s body to Thalang Hospital.

“Police will check the CCTV footage nearby to investigate the facts more thoroughly and to try to track down the driver of the truck,” Capt Kraisorn said.