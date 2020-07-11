One dead, one injured as motorbike crashes into parked truck in Thalang

PHUKET: One man died and another was badly injured after a motorbike collided with a parked truck on Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (July 11).

accidentsdeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 July 2020, 11:52AM

The accident occurred outside the Makro store on Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang early this morning. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Thalang police were notified of the accident, which occurred directly outside the Makro store in Thepkrasattri Sub-District, around 2:20am this morning and attended the scene immediately.

“We went to the scene and found a 55-year-old Thai man, Pratip Rayeang, lying face-up on the road,” commented Thalang Police Captain Kraisorn Boonprasop.

“His condition was very serious so emergency services staff rushed him immediately to Thalang Hospital although, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead en route,” Capt Kraisorn added.

Nearby was Mr Pratip’s fellow passenger, 36-year-old Direk Reungrit, who was conscious but had endured a broken collarbone. He was also taken to Thalang Hopsital for urgent treatment.

There was no immediate information as to who was driving the motorbike, confirmed Capt Kraisorn.

The driver of the 18-wheel truck, 51-year-old Adisor Samankit, told police he had driven from Bangkok to Phuket and decided to park at the side of the road and wait inside the vehicle until the Makro store opened later in the morning.

He heard the bike crash into the back of his vehicle and confirmed it was raining at the time the incident occurred.

Police confirmed they have not yet made any official charges and need to pursue investigations further by questioning both Mr Direk and Mr Adisor.