One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket

PHUKET: A Phuket motorcyclist was killed, and an Audi TT driver was injured after a road accident involving a luxury vehicle in Pa Khlok in the early hours of today (June 2).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 2 June 2023, 01:46PM

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was notified of the accident on the main road in Pa Khlok at 12:50 am. According to the report, an Audi TT sports coupe collided with a motorcycle, sending the latter into a lamppost.

Thalang Police officers, along with Kusoldharm Foundation and Pa Khlok Municipality rescue workers, arrived at the scene, near Lab 101 restaurant, to find a Phuket-registered black Audi TT sports coupe with ’lucky’ license plates.

The luxury car, with damage to its front and windshield, was found parked on the side of the road near a pedestrian crossing sign.

Nearby, beside a streetlight pole, a wrecked Honda Dream motorcycle was found. The old motorbike with previous-generation Phuket license plates was nearly destroyed by the impact.

The motorcycle driver died in the collision. He was identified by his ID card as Phuket Town resident Chaisit Tantirangsimapan, 47 years old.

The car driver sustained what was described as a "facial injury" and was taken for treatment to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

The TT driver was identified as Thirawut Eedson, 46, although The Phuket News is currently unable to confirm the spelling of the man’s name in English.

Thalang Police have not revealed anything about the possible reason for the accident or alcohol/drug tests on any of the drivers. Pictures from the scene clearly show a police officer talking to the injured TT driver before the man is taken to hospital.