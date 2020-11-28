One dead in Thalang motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a collision between his motorbike and a car on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (Nov 28).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 November 2020, 02:42PM

The damaged Toyota Yaris Sedan that was involved in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Wichit Nokkaew from Thalang Police Station was notified at 1:45am today that there had been an accident at the intersection located at Moo 1 Thepkrasattri Rd. He advanced to the scene shortly after, joined by rescue workers.

On arrival, they discovered a black motorbike which had sustained heavy damage to its front. There was a helmet on the ground near the bike. A damaged Toyota Yaris Sedan was parked nearby and the driver, 31-year-old Ms Thipprapha Romyen, was at the scene.

The driver of the bike, 19-year-old Athapon Rodkawaree, was lying in the intersection of the road unconsciousness along with his passenger, 19-year-old Nitha Kamjanghan.

Rescue workers attended to Mr Athapon at the scene as best they could before he was rushed to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to serious damage to his chest.

Miss Nitha was also taken to Thalang hospital and treated for her injuries – it was reported she was suffering from internal bleeding.

“From the initial investigation Ms Thipprapha was driving from Bandon in the west, heading out of Phuket Town when the collision occurred at the intersection,” commented Lt Col Wichit.

“It is not yet clear which direction Athapon was travelling from or how the accident occurred,” he added.

“The investigation will continue. I have to check for any CCTV footage from shops or properties in the area that may have captured something as the government CCTV cameras are not working.

“We also need to run blood tests to check for any alcohol content from both drivers.

“Nobody will be charged until we have gathered and reviewed all the evidence. I also need a statement from Miss Nitha, who is currently unable to provide anything,” concluded Lt Col Wichit.