Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

One dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South

One dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: One person died, at least seven others went missing and at least seven fishing boats sank when a windstorm struck the coast of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday morning (Apr 16).

weathermarinedeath
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 April 2023, 09:30AM

People rescue a fishing crewmember amid strong waves off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday morning (Apr16). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

People rescue a fishing crewmember amid strong waves off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday morning (Apr16). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

Sutthipong Julcharoen, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said the storm hit the coast of Pak Phanang, Sichon and Tha Sala districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In Pak Phanang, seven of 22 fishing boats capsized and two boats went missing. Forty-two crewmembers were saved, one died and six others disappeared, reports the Bangkok Post.

In Tha Sala, one of five fishing boats was missing and officials had yet to conclude the number of its crewmembers.

C and C Marine

In Sichon, contact was lost with a fishing boat and one of its four crewmembers was missing. The three others were rescued.

Local authorities ordered all boats to remain ashore for the time being and sought helicopters to support search and rescue missions, Mr Sutthipong said.

Yesterday morning, strong waves also sank a Koh Samui ferry in Surat Thani.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport
Phuket officials assure smog is clearing
Phuket Water Festival making a splash
Health warning issued as heat and smog persist
EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats
Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Security stepped up after attacks in South
Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea
TAT optimistic about reaching long-haul market target
Police weed out illegal cannabis sellers
Japanese PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
One death, 11 injured on Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Nationwide Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives
Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong
Police warn Songkran revellers against impetuous celebrations 

 

Phuket community
Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

I can't see how they can call it smog, which technically refers to pollution. All we are experie...(Read More)

Nationwide Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives

I guess you could call it successful. Pre covid Songkran deaths were getting up near 500 countrywide...(Read More)

Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

From where is the smog that hammers Phuket coming from? For good health whole of Thailand is definit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

Seen the massive violence experience of the 2004 Tsunami it is doubtful or any precautions/evacuatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

What is the safety precautions and evacuation in case of a tsunami?...(Read More)

Phuket Water Festival making a splash

The provincial water authorities will easily cope with the successful tourist influx, despite your i...(Read More)

EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats

Before the '14 coup, ฿2-400 was the going vote price in Issan. Is it the same now, or do all t...(Read More)

Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

Excellent results from a determined campaign to minimise deaths and injuries during the Songkran wee...(Read More)

Phuket Water Festival making a splash

Chang is the major beer for ThaiBev, but they own many other businesses. They made over a billion DO...(Read More)

Health warning issued as heat and smog persist

Very funny megamind ! A clown couldn't do better....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 