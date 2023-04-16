One dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: One person died, at least seven others went missing and at least seven fishing boats sank when a windstorm struck the coast of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday morning (Apr 16).

Monday 17 April 2023, 09:30AM

People rescue a fishing crewmember amid strong waves off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday morning (Apr16). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

Sutthipong Julcharoen, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said the storm hit the coast of Pak Phanang, Sichon and Tha Sala districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat. In Pak Phanang, seven of 22 fishing boats capsized and two boats went missing. Forty-two crewmembers were saved, one died and six others disappeared, reports the Bangkok Post. In Tha Sala, one of five fishing boats was missing and officials had yet to conclude the number of its crewmembers. In Sichon, contact was lost with a fishing boat and one of its four crewmembers was missing. The three others were rescued. Local authorities ordered all boats to remain ashore for the time being and sought helicopters to support search and rescue missions, Mr Sutthipong said. Yesterday morning, strong waves also sank a Koh Samui ferry in Surat Thani.