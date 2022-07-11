Tengoku
ONE Championship to host Muay Thai qualifiers

ONE Championship to host Muay Thai qualifiers

MMA: ONE Championship and Fairtex Fight Promotion have announced a long-term partnership to host three Muay Thai tournaments beginning on Aug 6.

MMAMuay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 July 2022, 09:30AM

Organisers and fighters pose at the Fairtex Fight Road To One Thailand press conference last week. Photo: Bangkok Post

Organisers and fighters pose at the Fairtex Fight Road To One Thailand press conference last week. Photo: Bangkok Post

Twenty-four male and female Muay Thai fighters in three weight classes will compete in the Fairtex Fight Road To One Thailand tournaments for a spot on ONE Championship’s roster, reports the Bangkok Post.

The winner of each division will also receive a ONE Championship contract worth US$100,000 (B3.6 million), organisers said at a press conference last week.

The Fairtex Fight Road To One Thailand will broadcast from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and air live on Channel 7HD with support of Tero Entertainment.

The quarter-finals for each of the three Fairtex Fight Road To ONE Thailand tournaments are as follows:

Women’s atomweight quarter-finals: Pancake Kiatthongyot v Kamlaipetch Por Phloenchit; Nongaam Fairtex v Lommanee The Legend Arena ; Celest Phuket Singha MuayThai (Australia) v Phetsinin Sor Phuangthong; and Thai Ngan Le (USA) v Duangdaonoi Looksaikongdin.

Men’s flyweight quarter-finals: Starboy Petchkiatphet v PhetSimok PK Saenchai; SonRak Sit PorJorWor (Myanmar) v Tiw Fairtex; Dedduanglek Tedet99 v Tapaothong Singha Mawynn; Thai Sor Jor Piek Uthai v Moradokpetch Petchyindee.

Men’s featherweight quarter-finals: Talaythong Sor Thanaphet v Yodphupha Tor Yotha; Kwangtung Realfighter v YodIQ PK Saenchai; Avatar Tor Morsi v Wanchalerm Nuanthong Snooker; Wong Fei Hong (China) v Kannorasingh DNA Thailand.

Among the participants at the Fairtex Fight Road To ONE Thailand press conference were ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and Fairtex promoter Prem Busarabavonwongs.

Many of ONE Championship’s Muay Thai stars were also in attendance including ONE featherweight Kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, Saemapetch Fairtex, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

