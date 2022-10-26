ONE Championship, Globo form alliance

MMA: ONE Championship has announced a broadcast partnership with Globo’s Combate, making them the exclusive distributor of ONE martial arts events in Brazil.

MMAMuay-Thai

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 09:50AM

ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong. Photo: PR / Bangkok Post

The multi-year agreement, which was announced on Monday (Oct 24), is set to begin in January 2023 and calls for 12 events to be broadcast annually live in prime time, reports the Bangkok Post.

Combate, Globo’s leading provider of premium combat sports content and pay-per-views in Brazil, will deliver relevant coverage throughout Globo’s free-to-air, digital, and pay TV channels.

Globo is the largest media company in Latin America, with a reach of more than 100 million viewers across free-to-air, digital, and pay TV.

ONE roster features martial artists from over 80 countries who represent the full spectrum of martial arts, including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and mixed rules bouts.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said: “This multi-year agreement will give our Brazilian fanbase the opportunity to connect with ONE like never before as we present a minimum of 12 primetime events each year.

“Brazil is one of the most passionate combat sports regions in the world, and with a best-in-class partner like Globo distributing our content, we will be able to reach the widest audience possible in an extremely important market for ONE.”

Combate head Rafael Gruenbaum said: “The agreement with ONE Championship, which brings incredible live events and a great roster of Brazilian athletes, reinforces Combate’s objective in giving our Brazilian audience the very best of combat sports. We are very pleased with this partnership with ONE. It’s a great step in a path of expanding our portfolio to all martial arts.”

ONE features an extensive roster of Brazilian star athletes, including ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.