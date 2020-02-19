Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus

ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus

MMA: ONE Championship has made the decision that its mixed martial arts event in Singapore at the end of the month will now take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MMA
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 04:55PM

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the upcoming event in Singapore will be staged behind closed doors due to fears around the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the upcoming event in Singapore will be staged behind closed doors due to fears around the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

"One: King of The Jungle" on Feb 28 will be broadcast live on TV and digital platforms but will be closed to the public, the Singapore-based promoter said.

On Monday (Feb 17), ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said via his Facebook account: “In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28 into a closed event for broadcast only.

“The Singapore Indoor Stadium will not be open to the general public, but the event will proceed behind closed doors as scheduled live on all TV and digital platforms across 150+ countries around the world.

“If you purchased tickets to attend the event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, you will receive a full refund. Catch the event live on TV from the comfort of your home on February 28!”

A further statement from the organiser said, "ONE Championship places the health and safety of all athletes, staff, and the thousands of fans in Singapore as the utmost priority.”

Thai Residential

Headliners at the event, taking place in the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium, are Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd of the United States.

It is the latest sporting fixture in the city-state to be affected by the China coronavirus COVID-19.

The Singapore Sevens rugby tournament has been postponed from April to October, and golf’s HSBC Women’s World Championship has been cancelled.

Singapore has reported 81 cases of the virus, making it one of the worst-hit countries outside mainland China, where thousands have died and over 70,000 have been infected.

Of the 81 reported cases, 29 have recovered and four are in serious or critical condition with the remaining number under observation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors
Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Judo master, 97, puts ‘spirit’ above medals at Olympics
‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto
Maybank Championship postponed due to coronavirus
Malaysian Open to proceed despite coronavirus fears
Man City ban opens the door for Spurs as Son strikes late winner at Villa
NBA loses ‘hundreds of millions’ in China over Hong Kong tweet
Seniors triumph in Phuket Open Pairs Championship
Revolution Muay Thai gym star Ibragimov hungry for world title

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
QSI - Cooking Competition
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 