ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus

MMA: ONE Championship has made the decision that its mixed martial arts event in Singapore at the end of the month will now take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MMA

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 04:55PM

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the upcoming event in Singapore will be staged behind closed doors due to fears around the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

"One: King of The Jungle" on Feb 28 will be broadcast live on TV and digital platforms but will be closed to the public, the Singapore-based promoter said.

On Monday (Feb 17), ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said via his Facebook account: “In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28 into a closed event for broadcast only.

“The Singapore Indoor Stadium will not be open to the general public, but the event will proceed behind closed doors as scheduled live on all TV and digital platforms across 150+ countries around the world.

“If you purchased tickets to attend the event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, you will receive a full refund. Catch the event live on TV from the comfort of your home on February 28!”

A further statement from the organiser said, "ONE Championship places the health and safety of all athletes, staff, and the thousands of fans in Singapore as the utmost priority.”

Headliners at the event, taking place in the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium, are Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd of the United States.

It is the latest sporting fixture in the city-state to be affected by the China coronavirus COVID-19.

The Singapore Sevens rugby tournament has been postponed from April to October, and golf’s HSBC Women’s World Championship has been cancelled.

Singapore has reported 81 cases of the virus, making it one of the worst-hit countries outside mainland China, where thousands have died and over 70,000 have been infected.

Of the 81 reported cases, 29 have recovered and four are in serious or critical condition with the remaining number under observation.