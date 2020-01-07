ONE Championship and SAT ink deal to promote Muay Thai

MUAY THAI: ONE Championship announced yesterday (Jan 6) its partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

Muay-Thai

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 08:36AM

Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Rodtang Jitmuangnon face off yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

The collaboration aims to further develop the country's traditional martial art of Muay Thai on a global scale.

The partnership will see both organisations work together to establish ONE Hero Series Muay Thai in Thailand, which seeks to discover grassroots Muay Thai talent at both the local and international levels.

The goal of ONE Hero Series is to provide young Muay Thai fighters a global platform to showcase their skills, and carve a path towards having a sustainable professional career in the sport.

ONE Championship is organising One: A New Tomorrow at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena on Friday (Jan 10).

The main bout is a rematch between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty.

Rodtang said “Jonathan is a very talented fighter and he is a former champion. In our first fight, we put on a great show for the fans, and I am sure that we will do the same in this rematch. I am also sure that like in the first fight, I will show everyone that I am the better fighter and the rightful champion.”

Haggerty said: “I am excited to be able to compete in Thailand, and I welcome the pressure of being the visitor in a hostile territory, so to speak.

“Rodtang is a fantastic champion and he pushed me to my limit during our first meeting. But now, I am back to take down another Thai legend and reclaim my ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.”

Other fighters in Friday's event include Stamp Fairtex, Victor Pinto, Muangthai PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym, and Sangmanee Sathian Muaythai Gym.

Stamp said: “I get to prove my worth against another tough challenge in Puja Tomar. Puja will give me a good fight but I know that I can overcome any challenges that she may pose.”