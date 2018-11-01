THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

One ‘black box’ recovered from crashed Indonesia jet

INDONESIA: One black box from the crashed Lion Air jet has been recovered, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said today (Nov 1), which could be critical to establishing why the brand new plane fell out of the sky.

Thursday 1 November 2018, 01:28PM

Dozens of divers are taking part in the massive recovery effort along with helicopters and ships. Photo: Adek Berry / AFP

Dozens of divers are taking part in the massive recovery effort along with helicopters and ships. Photo: Adek Berry / AFP

The devices record information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane as well as flight crew conversations and could hold vital clues to the cause of the deadly accident.

“We found one of the black boxes,” Soerjanto Tjahjono said, adding that it was not clear whether it was the flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder.

The Boeing-737 MAX 8, which went into service just a few months ago, plunged into the Java Sea off Indonesia’s northern coast on Monday (Oct 29), killing 189 people, just 12 minutes after taking off from the capital Jakarta for Pangkal Pinang city.

The single-aisle Boeing plane is one of the world’s newest and most advanced commercial passenger jets.

“Data from the plane – the engine, all the instruments – are recorded there,” said aviation analyst Dudi Sudibyo.

“If there is an anomaly, some technical problem, it is recorded there too.”

Images from the crash site showed two divers swim to a support vessel and place an orange-coloured device into a plastic tub, which was then carried onto the boat.

Despite the name, the two black boxes are in fact bright orange with reflective stripes, and all commercial planes are obliged to have them on board.

Authorities picked up the box’s signals below the water’s surface yesterday (Oct 31), but were unable to get to the device immediately because of rough seas and strong currents.

The treasure trove of information black boxes provide helps explain nearly 90% of all crashes, according to aviation experts.

They each weigh seven to 10 kilograms and can survive as deep as 6,000 metres underwater or an hour at 1,100 degrees Celsius. To make them easier to find, they are fitted with a beacon which can emit a signal for one month.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Dozens of divers are taking part in the massive recovery effort along with helicopters and ships, but authorities have all but ruled out finding any survivors.

On a Jakarta dockside, grief-stricken relatives sifted through clothes, wallets and other retrieved personal effects, as authorities sent body parts to hospital for DNA testing.

Forensic experts identified Jannatun Cintya Dewi as the first victim of the crash yesterday evening.

The 24-year-old’s coffin arrived in her East Java hometown Sidoarjo today, draped in a green and yellow cloth and inscribed with Arabic writing and carried through the neighbourhood by pallbearers.

Dewi’s mother collapsed and had to be carried into their home, while friends and relatives wiped away tears as the casket was laid in a freshly dug grave sprinkled with flowers, a bowl of fruit and two palm branches at one end.

Aviation experts say it is too early to determine what caused the accident.

But Lion’s admission that the aircraft had an unspecified technical issue on a previous flight – as well as the plane’s abrupt nosedive – have raised questions about whether it had any faults specific to the newly released model, including a speed-and-altitude system malfunction.

The accident has also resurrected concerns about Indonesia’s patchy air safety record which until recently saw the country’s carriers facing years-long bans from entering European Union and US airspace over their safety records.

Lion Air has been plagued by safety woes and customer complaints over unreliable scheduling and poor service.

The budget carrier was involved in a number of incidents including a fatal 2004 crash and a collision between two Lion Air planes at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead
Search teams recover body parts from Lion Air jet crash site
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes into sea with 188 passengers, crew
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
17 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Bus crash, fire kills 21 migrant workers
High-tech ship en route to resume hunt for MH370

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo

 