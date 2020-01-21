On-song Ratchanok eyes Thailand Masters crown

BADMINTON: Fresh from her win in Jakarta on Sunday (Jan 19), Ratchanok Intanon will be seeking back-to-back titles at this week’s Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 08:45AM

After her victory in Jakarta last week Ratchanok Intanon goes into the Thailand Masters full of confidence and aiming to win the tournament. Photo: AFP

The event, which begins today (Jan 21) at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark, is being held in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, a former national team player.

Ratchanok, 24, defeated Spain's Carolina Marin in the final of the Indonesia Masters on Sunday for her first title in nine months.

The Thai, who is seeded second this week behind Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, will face a qualifier in the first round.

She is slated to meet compatriot Nitchaon Jindapol, who also opens her campaign against a qualifier, in the second round.

Other Thais in the women's singles include Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Porntip Buranaprasertsuk and Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Pornpawee faces defending champion Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia in the opening round and the winner could meet Marin in the second round.

In the men's singles, Olympic champion Chen Long is the top seed ahead of compatriot Shi Yuqi.

Chen starts his campaign against a qualifier with the victor taking on either reigning three-time world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand or another qualifier.

Chinese legend Lin Dan will play third seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the first round.

Sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Thailand's top male player, will meet compatriot Suppanyu Avihingsanon.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand are up against Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Menatari.

Synthetic shuttlecock

The Badminton World Federation has approved the use of synthetic feather shuttlecocks at tournaments sanctioned by the organisation at all levels from 2021, the BWF said.

In a statement, the BWF said following tests, the synthetic feather shuttle developed by Yonex was more durable and economical compared to a traditional natural feather shuttle.